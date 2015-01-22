NEW YORK Jan 22 The U.S. bond market's gauges
on inflation expectations fell on Thursday, paring their
initial gains, as crude futures turned lower with a stronger
dollar exerting downward pressure on commodity prices.
A dramatic drop in oil prices since mid-2014 has stoked
worries about deflation spreading globally.
Earlier Thursday, the yield spreads between U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) and regular Treasuries, or
inflation breakeven rates, grew to their widest levels since
December in anticipation of the European Central Bank embarking
on a massive bond purchase program to stem deflation spreading
across the euro zone.
The five-year TIPS breakeven rate was last
1.24 percent, up 1.7 basis points from late on Wednesday. This
measure of investors' medium-term inflation expectations was as
high as 1.26 percent, which was the highest since Dec. 11,
according to Tradeweb.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude futures for March
delivery was down 47 cents at $47.31 a barrel.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)