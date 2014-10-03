NEW YORK, Oct 3 (IFR) - Fears that rising US rates will sound the death knell for bonds are fading, following the past week's extraordinary performance of acquisition financings in the investment grade new issue market from names like Bayer.

The German pharmaceutical company attracted US$27bn of demand for a US$7bn six-part deal in the Yankee market, despite a blistering pace of negative headlines that caused the Dow Jones Industrial Average index to plunge more than 230 points on the day.

If riots in Hong Kong, panic in the equity market, fears of a mass exodus from Pimco's biggest bond fund and even the threat of an Ebola outbreak in the US can't stop high grade new issues for more than day, then who cares about the Fed raising rates?

"As far as the investment grade market is concerned, I don't think that what happens with rates going forward matters significantly, especially if moves are orderly," said Jonathan Fine, head of Americas investment grade syndicate at Goldman Sachs.

These are comforting words for the long list of corporates in the pipeline in need of funds after a resurgence in mergers and acquisitions activity this year.

"The buyer base has shown it is happy to purchase investment grade bonds, and aggressively, when rates stabilize at a new level, whether that level is higher or lower," said Fine.

On Friday a much stronger than expected rise in the September non-farm payrolls to 248,000 (expectations were for about 200,000) and a drop in the jobless rate to the lowest in six years, at 5.9%, sparked a suprising spree of buying, even though strong job growth raises the odds of a Fed rate hike earlier rather than later in 2015.

The investment grade market has also benefited from the recent meltdown in high yield, which is far more at the mercy of equity moves.

In the week ending October 1, US$3.132bn flowed into investment grade bond funds while US$2.28bn flowed out of high yield.

"What you are seeing is a flight to quality," said William Larkin, senior portfolio manager at Cabot Investment Management.

"The high yield market got more defensive as equities sold off and high quality corporate bonds benefited from that."

ICE-BREAKER

All it took to get investors nibbling again, even after such a deluge of bad news and a US$126bn new issue binge in September, was a company with a good story and a few basis points of new issue concession.

Bayer was the perfect ice-breaker, being a single A name that hasn't tapped the Yankee market in 16 years, and with its US$14.2bn acquisition of Merck's customer care business winning a seal of approval from rating agencies.

Bookrunners Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan started out with a juicy 125bp spread over Treasuries on the 10-year tranche, used as pricing benchmark for the rest of the deal.

At that level, A3/ A-minus rated Bayer was offering more than a 30bp pickup to the low 90s spreads on double-A pharma comparables and about 20bp more than a 105bp fair value level for a new Bayer 10-year.

After going subject on a US$27bn book late morning, Bayer went out with guidance of 115bp and priced the 10-year at 110bp, offering just 5bp in new issue concession.

As small as that premium might seem, the 10-year was 10bp tighter in the aftermarket by the next day.

"At a price, there is tremendous demand," said Ashish Shah, head of global credit investment at AllianceBernstein.

"Investors are willing to commit capital if they are being paid a new issue concession."

That prompted US pipeline operator, Enterprise Products Partners, to follow the next day with a US$2.75bn offering of five, 10, 30 and 40-year securities, immediately after announcing its acquisition of Oiltanking Partners.

It attracted US$11.5bn of demand, enabling bookrunners BAML, Citigroup and JPM to ratchet in pricing on the US$1.15bn 10-year to 135bp, 15bp tighter than initial price thoughts of 150bp and offering just 3bp in new issue premium.

It too tightened in the aftermarket, by about 1-2bp across the tranches.

Despite the stronger September payroll, many believe the Fed will not hike rates until later in 2015.

"Two reasons to believe in lower rates for longer are that a higher dollar could slow US economy's growth momentum and drive inflation expectations lower still," said Edward Marrinan, chief credit strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland in the US.

Even Barclays strategists, who fear the market is being too complacent about pace and size of rate hikes, believe any investment grade market sell-off would be short-lived.

Chronic illiquidity will send spreads gapping out, but eventually "there will be a bid. That's the point," said Brad Rogoff, head of credit strategy at Barclays.

"Previous bouts of volatility (in the current business cycle) have been treated as buying opportunities by institutional investors," said Rogoff.

Rising rates are more likely to hit the front end of the curve, where the 'tourists' play: conservative retail investors who have treated short-dated corporate bonds as a cash-equivalent alternative to money market funds during the years of ultra-low yields.

But with European government rates so low, and rising rates in the US supporting a stronger dollar, there are plenty of foreign buyers waiting for a sell-off to gain entry into comparatively higher yielding fixed income assets in the US corporate bond market.

"We still think that a back up in (corporate bond) spreads because of rate volatility would present a buying opportunity," said Shah. (Reporting by Danielle Robinson; Editing by Philip Wright)