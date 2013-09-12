NEW YORK, Sept 12 (IFR) - With the Verizon Communications
deal out of the way, eight issuers who were sitting on the
sidelines all week took the plunge and raised about USD5bn,
adding to the already record volumes issued this week. Bankers,
however, were worried that this major withdrawal of investment
cash could now limit appetite for upcoming issues and broadly
make investors more selective.
"The whole market seems fatigued this week but it is still
amazing how fundamentally strong this high-grade market is
because again today we saw deals going well despite Verizon
yesterday," said one banker.
Deals offered to investors ended up with decent order book
sizes and only slightly inflated new issue concessions. Reynolds
American for instance raised USD1.1bn from a two-part issue by
tightening pricing by about 10bp-15bp from IPT levels and an
order book of USD4bn. Concessions on its 10-year bonds were
roughly around 10bp while the 30-year was judged to have about
30bp in concession.
Energy Transfer Partners also tightened pricing by about
10bp-25bp from IPTs on its three-part transaction which showed
that issuers were still afforded pricing leverage in a market
which has so far been flooded by paper.
"The impact on investment sentiment will come in the form of
more selective buying but there is a pipeline of issuers still
out there waiting to do deals and they will come early next
week. Even after almost USD66bn this week, the market could
still see closer to USD20bn next week."
REYNOLDS AMERICA
Reynolds American Inc, Baa2/BBB-, announced a USD benchmark
SEC-registered two-part offering that consists of a 10-year and
30-year senior notes. The active joint bookrunners were
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, and the passive
bookrunners were CS, FITB, Miz, RBC and SCOT. Proceeds are being
used to redeem or repurchase the approximately USD200m
outstanding principal amount of RAI's 7.300% notes due 2015 and
the approximately USD775m outstanding principal amount of RAI's
7.625% notes due 2016, and to use any balance to repay or prepay
some or all of the USD300m current principal balance of RAI's
term loan. Settlement: T+3.
IPT: 10yr T+210bp and 30yr at T+240bp
PRICE GUIDANCE: 10yr at T+200bp area and 30yr at T+235bp area.
Area is +/-5bp.
LAUNCH: USD1.1bn total
- USD550m 10yr at T+195bp
- USD550m 30yr T+230bp
PRICED:
- USD550m. Cpn 4.85%. Due 9/15/23. Ip 99.922. Yld 4.860%.
T+195bp. MWC T+30bp
- USD550m. Cpn 6.15%. Due 9/15/43. Ip 99.553. Yld 6.183%.
T+230bp. MWC T+35bp
BOOK SIZE: USD4bn total - USD2bn per tranche
NIC: 10-year: 10bp; 30-year: 30bp
COMPS:
Reynolds Nov 2022 at T+170bp, G+185bp
Reynolds Nov 2043 at T+200bp
ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS
Energy Transfer Partners LP, Baa3/BBB-/BBB-, announced a USD
benchmark SEC registered 3-tranche senior unsecured issue
consisting of a 7-year, 10.5-year and a 30-year. Active
bookrunners: Credit Suisse and JP Morgan, with Citi and UBS as
passive bookrunners. Proceeds are being used to repay all of the
borrowings outstanding under the term loan of Panhandle's wholly
owned subsidiary, Trunkline LNG Holdings, LLC, or Trunkline LNG,
and to repay borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit
facility. Settlement date T+5 (09/19).
IPT: 7yr T+210bp area, 10.5yr T+220bp, 30yr T+235bp area
PRICE GUIDANCE: 7yr T+190bp area, 10.5yr T+215bp, 30yr T+230bp
area. Area is +/-5bp)
LAUNCH: USD1.5bn total
- USD700m 7yr at T+185bp
- USD350m 10.5yr T+210bp
- USD450m 30yr T+225bp
PRICED:
- USD700m. Cpn 4.l5%. Due 10/01/20. Ip 99.829. Yld 4.178%.
T+185bp. MWC T+30bp.
- USD350m. Cpn 4.90. Due 2/01/24. Ip 99.181. Yld 5.003%.
T+210bp. MWC T+35bp.
- USD450m. Cpn 5.95%. Due 10/01/43. Ip 97.647. Yld 6.122%.
T+225bp. MWC T+37.5bp
BOOK SIZE: USD4.5bn total
NIC: 7yr 0-5bp; 10.5yr 10bp; 30yr 12bp
WEYERHAEUSER
Weyerhaeuser Co (WY), Baa3/BBB-, announced a USD500m (no grow)
SEC registered 10-year senior note due 9/15/23. The notes
contain a change of control put at 101. The active bookrunners
were JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley. Proceeds are being used to
repay the existing debt and related fees & expenses.
IPT: T+200bp area
PRICE GUIDANCE: T+180bp area (+/-5bp)
LAUNCH: USD500m at T+175bp.
PRICED: USD500m 4.625% 10yr (9/15/23). At 99.898, yld 4.638%.
T+175bp. MWC+30bp
BOOK SIZE: USD2bn
NIC: neg 9bp
COMPS:
WY 7.375% 2019 at 100/190, G+167bp
WY 7.375% 2032 at 188-178, G+245bp
WY 6.875% 2033 at 198/188, G+247bp
MidAmerican ENERGY
MidAmerican Energy Co. (MIDAM), Aa3/A/A+, announced a USD950m
(no grow) 3-tranche SEC registered FMB deal that consists of a
5.5-year, 10-year and 30-year. The active bookrunners are
Barclays, JP Morgan and RBS, with the passive bookrunners UNBC,
MUFG, USB and BNP. Proceeds are being used for the repayment of
maturing long-term debt in an aggregate amount of approximately
USD670m, maturing December 31, 2013, and the remainder for GCP.
Settlement date: T+5 (9/19).
IPT: 5.5yr very low 80s, 10yr mid 80s, 30yr very low 100s.
PRICE GUIDANCE: 5.5-year at T+70-75bp, 10-year at T+85bp area
(+/-2bp), 30-year at T+95-100bp.
LAUNCH: USD950m total
- USD350m 5.5yr at T+70bp
- USD250m 10yr T+83bp
- USD350m 30yr T+95bp
PRICED:
- USD350m. Cpn 2.50%. Due 9/15/16. Ip 99.923. Yld 2.527%.
T+165bp. MWC T+30bp
- USD250m. Cpn 3mL+153bp. Due 9/15/16. Ip par. Yld 3mL+153bp
- USD350m. Cpn 3.65%. Due 9/14/18. Ip 99.996. Yld 3.651%.
T+190bp. MWC T+35bp
DAYTON POWER &LIGHT
Dayton Power & Light (AES), Baa1/BBB-/BBB, announced a USD445m
(no grow) 3-year (9/15/16) FMB 144a w/reg rights deal,. The
active bookrunners are BofAML and Morgan Stanley, with passive
bookrunners FITB/PNC/USB. Proceeds are being used to repay at
maturity USD470m aggregate principal amount of our First
Mortgage Bonds, 5.125% Series due 2013. Settlement date 09/19.
IPT: T+150bp area
PRICE GUIDANCE: T+125bp area (+/-5bp)
REVISED GUIDANCE: T+115bp area (+/-5bp)
LAUNCH: USD445m at T+110bp
PRICED: USD445m. Cpn 1.875%. Due 9/15/16. Ip 99.83. Yld 1.934%.
T+110bp. MWC+20bp.
BOOK SIZE: USD2.5bn
COMPS: no comps (unique credit)
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY
International Game Technology (TGT), Baa2/BBB (s/s), announced a
USD500m SEC registered 10-year (10/15/23) senior note. The
active bookrunners are DB, GS and MS, with the passive
bookrunners BAML, JPM and RBS. UOP: GCP and to redeem a portion
of the 3.25% convertible due 2014 at maturity on May 1 2014.
USD101 COC put. Settle: T+5.
IPT: T+225-237.5bp
LAUNCH: USD500m at T+250bp
PRICED: USD500m. Cpn 5.35%. Due 10/15/23. Ip 99.587. Yld 5.403%.
T+250bp. MWC T+40bp.
SUMITOMO LIFE
Sumitomo Life Insurance Company released initial price thoughts
of 6.5% area for a US dollar benchmark 60-year non-call 10
144A/Reg S subordinated bond offering. The bonds are rated
Baa1/BBB+. JP Morgan is structuring co-ordinator for the
transaction and joint bookrunner with Bank of America Merrill
Lynch. Settle: T+5.
LAUNCH: USD1bn at 6.50%
PRICED: USD1bn. Cpn 6.50%. Due 9/20/73 NC10. IP par. Yld 6.50%.
If not called coupon steps up to 3mL+444bp.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
Credit Agricole S.A., BBB-/BBB- expected on the notes, announced
a USD benchmark 144A/Reg S 20-year subordinate contingent
capital note due 9/19/33 - Tier 2 capital. The joint bookrunners
are CA-CIB, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and UBS.
Settlement: 9/19/13. First Call date: 9/19/18.
PRICED: USD1bn 8.125% 9/19/33 at 100.
LAUNCH: USD1bn at 8.125%
PRICE GUIDANCE: 8% - 8.25%
CITIGROUP
Citigroup Inc., B1/BB/BB, announced a USD500m (USD25 20m shs)
SEC-Reg perpetual nc10 non-cumulative via CITI. Joint lead
mangers are BAML/BARC/DB/GS/JPM/RBS/UBS/WFS. DRD/QDI eligible.
DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATES: Quarterly in arrears on each March,
June, September, and December, beginning December
, 2013, and from and including September, 2023 at an
annual floating rate equal to three-month USD LIBOR plus [ ]%,
payable quarterly in arrears on each on each March, June
, September, and December, beginning December
, 2023.
OPTIONAL REDEMPTION: Citigroup may redeem the Preferred Stock
(i) in whole or in part, from time to time, on any dividend
payment date on or after September, 2023, or (ii) in whole
but not in part at any time within 90 days following a
Regulatory Capital Event, in each case at a cash redemption
price equal to 100% of the liquidation preference, plus any
declared and unpaid dividends, and without accumulation of any
undeclared dividends, to but excluding the redemption date.
Settle: 9/19/13.
PRICED: USD900m 7.125% perpetual. First pay: 12/30/13 at USD25
per depositary share.
