NEW YORK, Aug 21 (IFR) - The US corporate bond market is heading into autumn under new stresses and strains, as the year's record pace of new issuance generates push-back from weary investors.

New issue concessions - a reliable barometer of investor appetite - have soared in the past few weeks while order books have shrunk, indicating the market is groaning with overload.

Spreads are now at their widest in more than two years, having gapped out a good 25% since May, and a likely rates hike from the Fed will only make a bad situation worse.

"Spreads have re-priced wider than anyone imagined," Hans Mikkelsen, credit strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, told IFR.

"The question is: Will it get worse when the Fed raises rates?"

BAML has been underweight investment-grade bonds since April, and Mikkelsen said there was no immediate reason for that to change.

"Valuations are more attractive now, but our concerns are about the technicals rather than fundamentals," he said. "The technicals still have to play out."

LEAKING CASH

One of those key technicals is investor confidence, which has clearly ebbed in recent weeks.

US high-grade bond funds saw another US$1bn-plus flow out of the asset class for the week ended August 19 - the fourth consecutive week that cash has left.

Even as demand wanes, however, there looks to be no let up in the pace of supply, which is running at a record pace for what would be a fifth straight year.

Year-to-date investment-grade bond issuance has already topped US$900bn - nearly US$200bn more than at the same time last in 2014.

Bankers expect another US$100bn-$120bn of fresh supply in September, which will put even more strain on spreads - especially if higher premiums re-price the market even further.

And the premiums are surely moving in that direction.

Xerox shocked many in the market this week when it paid north of 50bp in new issue concession for a small and short- dated US$400m five-year trade.

It turned out to be the highest NIC so far this year.

"There has been such a wide range in outcomes for deals that have come in August," said one senior debt capital markets banker. "It's so unpredictable."

OTHER WORRIES

Some in the market believe the even choppier conditions in the high-yield market, where some deals have widened at pricing by 75bp or more, will spill over into the high-grade space.

An LBO bond for KIK priced this week at one of the steepest discounts in around three years - and, according to market sources, it left underwriters taking a loss.

Meanwhile the steady decline in oil prices, which are down around 30% since the start of July, is also weighing heavily on spreads - stoking fears about global economic growth and potential defaults.

US oil prices headed for their eighth consecutive week of falls on Friday, their longest losing streak since 1986.

"Oil is at forty dollars a barrel," one banker told IFR. "It's a massive sector and there could be a big domino effect if it becomes any more stressed."

At a time when returns are barely in positive territory and a Fed shift in rates looms large on the horizon, the negatives are outweighing the positives in the minds of many.

"The spread widening has defied a lot of people's expectations," said one of the bankers.

"But so has supply. The volatility has given rise to real losses for investors."

This story features in the August 22 issue of IFR Magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication

(Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)