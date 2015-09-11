NEW YORK, Sept 11 (IFR) - The US investment-grade market
staged a spectacular comeback this week after a late-summer
sell-off, logging one of its biggest weeks ever with almost
US$52bn in fresh supply.
Bringing an end to one of the longest periods with no deals
since the financial crisis, the market roared back to life,
almost doubling even the most bullish forecasts for the week.
A rally in spreads, some stability in equities and a desire
to get in before a possible Fed rates hike this week lit the
touch paper for the market's fifth-largest week on record.
"There's been an acceleration of supply prior to the Fed
meeting," said Peter Aherne, head of North America capital
markets, syndicate and new products at Citigroup.
"The strong response to most trades, and the secondary
performance of the new deals, has helped validate issuers'
decision to proceed."
Bankers said some issuers brought their deals forward after
seeing the first trades out of the gate get a good reception.
And after a three-week drought in the primary, there was
plenty of pent-up buyside demand to spur the market along.
Biotech firm Gilead Sciences amassed a US$36bn book for the
week's biggest deal - a US$10bn six-parter - while sector rival
Biogen's US$6bn offering was more than three times subscribed.
Deals overall were three to 3.5 times covered, and as the
week wore on, average new issue concessions shrunk: 12.45bp on
Tuesday, 11.5bp on Wednesday and 8.41bp on Thursday.
"The deals (last) week have been digested well - almost
exclusively - with good subscription levels and very good
migration from talk to launch," Jonny Fine, head of
investment-grade debt syndicate in the Americas at Goldman
Sachs, told IFR.
"There is still a market preference for bigger, more liquid
benchmark deals. More off-the-run deals are tougher, but in July
and August they just weren't getting done at all."
OVERDONE?
In addition, most of the new prints were trading well inside
secondary levels by the end of the week - one sign that the
market's recent woes might have been a bit overdone.
The average spread of investment-grade bonds over Treasuries
have widened 37bp, or a whopping 28%, to 167bp since early
March, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch data.
In contrast, the S&P 500 index is just 7% lower over the
same period.
"Corporate spreads have overreacted," said Tom Murphy, head
of investment-grade bonds at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.
"The Fed will remain an overhang, but as far as the supply
worry, the market has got to score high marks for its ability to
absorb the amount it has over the past few days," he said.
"Perhaps some of the weakness in August was because people
were selling bonds to make room for the new issues."
The market likely gained some added confidence on Wednesday,
when equities underwent another sharp burst of volatility -
while high-grade coolly priced 17 deals, the busiest day of the
year by number of trades.
All the success has got bankers now talking about even more
supply in September than the US$100bn that was initially
forecast, though that could renew the pressure on spreads.
"Sectors that have seen a lot of supply are seeing some
spread pressure, but it isn't as extreme as we saw in July and
early August when deals were coming with large new issue
concessions but were not tightening up in secondary," said Fine
at Goldman Sachs.
"As we play this forward, and we start to see more supply,
things may start to feel a bit heavier."
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)