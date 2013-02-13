MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
CHICAGO, Feb 13 Following are trade estimates for net U.S. grain/soy export sales in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly report. The data is scheduled for release Thursday at 7:30 a.m. CST (1330 GMT). Grains, soybeans and soy products are quoted in tonnes. Estimates represent old- and new-crop years combined. Commodity Estimate Range Last week's sales Wheat 275,000-400,000 300,800 Corn 150,000-350,000 160,400 Soybeans 700,000-1,100,000 1,667,200 Soymeal 150,000-250,000 196,300 Soyoil 20,000-30,000 25,500 (Reporting by Sam Nelson; editing by Jim Marshall)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: