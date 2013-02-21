CHICAGO, Feb 21 Following are trade estimates for net U.S. grain/soy export sales in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly report. The data is scheduled for release Friday at 7:30 a.m. CST (1330 GMT), one day later than usual due to Monday's federal holiday. Grains, soybeans and soy products are quoted in tonnes. Estimates represent old- and new-crop years combined. Commodity Estimate Range Last week's sales Wheat 400,000-600,000 706,300 Corn 150,000-350,000 284,700 Soybeans 300,000-600,000 235,900 Soymeal 100,000-200,000 132,400 Soyoil 10,000-30,000 16,600 (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; editing by Jim Marshall)