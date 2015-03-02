By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
| NEW YORK, March 2
NEW YORK, March 2 The options on a popular
exchange-traded fund that allows investors to bet on the
strength of the dollar attracted an unusually high volume of
bullish bets on Monday, ahead of this week's European Central
Bank meeting.
PowerShares DB Bullish Dollar Index Fund's, which
tracks the value of the U.S. dollar relative to a basket of the
six major world currencies, has gained about 5 percent this year
and on Monday hit a high of $25.26, the highest it has been
since June 2010.
The dollar, which has been helped by America's rosier
economic outlook when compared with those of other big
countries, hit an 11-year high against a basket of major
currencies on Monday.
The ETF's options have shown signs of an increase in bullish
bets over the last few days.
On Monday, calls, usually used to place bullish bets on the
shares of the ETF, were busy with volume of 33,000 contracts.
The calls outnumbered puts by a ratio of about 10 to 1,
according to Trade Alert data.
Monday's activity appeared to be repeat buying from Friday
and expressing the view the recent rally in the dollar will
continue through this week's European Central Bank meeting, said
Fred Ruffy, options strategist at WhatsTrading.com.
The ECB meeting on Thursday is a key event with investors
awaiting further details on its 1 trillion euro ($1.118
trillion) government bond-buying program, which begins this
month.
A 25,000-lot of calls on the ETF at the $25 strike and set
to expire on March 20 traded for 33 cents, on Monday.
There was similar activity seen on Friday when a 23,186-lot
of March calls at the $25 strike price traded for 31 cents.
The bullish dollar index ETF has a market value of $1.18
billion and had an average daily volume of about 242,000 shares
so far in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data. On Monday
more than half a million shares of the ETF traded.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)