* Palm falls 0.1 pct on euro zone debt concerns

* On track for third straight week of gains

* Strong demand, declining output to buoy prices (Recasts with details, quotes)

SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Malaysian palm oil futures were steady on Friday, after climbing to a three-month top in the previous session as the market was supported by a strong demand and a surprise drawdown in stocks.

Palm oil prices are on track for a third straight week of gains on expectations of low output in the coming months as oil palm trees enter lean output phase.

"The market is down a bit because of weaker U.S. soyoil prices overnight but it's holding on," said one Kuala Lumpur-based trader. "We are entering the lean production months and demand is continuing to remain strong month after month."

By the midday break, benchmark January palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.1 percent to 3,116 ringgit, after climbing to 3,130 ringgit on Thursday, a level unseen since Aug 3.

U.S. soyoil futures rose half a percent on Friday after declining almost 1 percent in the previous session on a broad-based weakness in grains and oilseeds prices which stemmed from Europe's debt crisis.

For the week, palm oil is up 3.5 percent, its third week of gains, while U.S. soyoil has lost more than 2 percent so far this week after two weeks of gains.

Malaysia's government reported a 1.6 percent decline in stocks on the back of strong exports offsetting output, reinforcing concerns that supply will get tighter when monsoon season and La Nina rains curb harvesting in the last quarter.

Investors are watching weather conditions in Southeast Asia on concerns La Nina rains may further disrupt oil palm harvesting during the year-end monsoon season -- a scenario that could reverse a near 20 percent decline in prices this year.

Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0525 GMT

Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV1 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL DEC1 3120 -16.00 3120 3130 698 MY PALM OIL JAN2 3116 -3.00 3100 3128 7253 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY2 8066 +140.00 8000 8076 36658 CHINA SOYOIL MAY2 9072 +56.00 9024 9078 177542 CBOT SOY OIL DEC1 50.73 +0.21 50.48 50.77 2058 NYMEX CRUDE DEC1 98.08 +0.30 97.35 98.25 4982

Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Chew Yee Kiat; Editing by Himani Sarkar)