* Palm rises 0.5 pct on strong demand, declining output

* Palm oil records third straight week of gains

* Dalian conference to take place over the weekend (Updates prices)

SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Malaysian palm oil futures climbed to a their highest in more than three months on Friday, buoyed by a strong demand and a surprise drawdown in stocks.

Palm oil prices recorded a third straight week of gains on expectations of low output in the coming months as oil palm trees enter lean output phase.

"The market is down a bit because of weaker U.S. soyoil prices overnight but it's holding on," said one Kuala Lumpur-based trader, referring to the 0.1 percent drop before the midday break. "We are entering the lean production months and demand is continuing to remain strong month after month."

Benchmark January palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange settled up 0.51 percent at 3,135 ringgit ($994.76), after climbing to as high as 3,160 ringgit, a level unseen since July 21.

Traded volumes stood at 32,707 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared to the usual 25,000 lots as many investors were taking up positions ahead of the Dalian Commodity Exchange's China International Oils and Oilseed Conference over the weekend.

Reuters analyst Wang Tao said Malaysian palm oil may rise more to 3,240 ringgit per tonne, and support is at 3,080 ringgit.

U.S. soyoil futures rose half a percent on Friday after declining almost 1 percent in the previous session on a broad-based weakness in grains and oilseeds prices which stemmed from Europe's debt crisis.

For the week, palm oil is up 4.0 percent, its third week of gains, while U.S. soyoil has lost more than 2 percent so far this week after two weeks of gains.

Malaysia's government reported a 1.6 percent decline in stocks on the back of strong exports offsetting output, reinforcing concerns that supply will get tighter when monsoon season and La Nina rains curb harvesting in the last quarter.

Investors are watching weather conditions in Southeast Asia on concerns La Nina rains may further disrupt oil palm harvesting during the year-end monsoon season -- a scenario that could reverse a near 20 percent decline in prices this year.

In other related markets, Brent crude rose above $114 a barrel, on hopes that developments in Italy and Greece were part of a move that will help avert a wider crisis in the region.

China's most active May 2012 soybean oil contract <0#DBY:> ended up 0.98 percent, but an analyst said uncertainty surrounding the euro zone crisis may weigh on prices.

"Gains will be capped in the short term unless there is positive news from Europe to boost investors' confidence," said Huang Zhi Qiang at Guotai & Junan Futures.

Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1012 GMT

Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV1 3135 +15.00 3120 3140 16 MY PALM OIL DEC1 3146 +10.00 3120 3160 1392 MY PALM OIL JAN2 3135 +16.00 3100 3160 15922 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY2 8130 +204.00 8000 8168 285030 CHINA SOYOIL MAY2 9104 +88.00 9024 9134 309656 CBOT SOY OIL DEC1 50.72 +0.20 50.48 50.94 4767 NYMEX CRUDE DEC1 98.17 +0.39 97.35 98.53 20362

Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel