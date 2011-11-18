* Monsoon season from Q4 expected to boost palm prices

* Benchmark prices rise to a high at 3,239 ringgit

* Euro zone debt woes cap upside (Recasts, updates throughout, adds comment)

By Michael Taylor

JAKARTA, Nov 18 Malaysian palm oil extended earlier gains to touch a five-month high on Friday, with prices supported by lower output expectations due to a heavy monsoon and strong Chinese demand, although euro zone debt jitters limited the upside.

Benchmark January palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 1.1 percent higher at 3,248 Malaysian ringgit ($1,028) per tonne. Prices earlier touched a peak of 3,270, a level not seen since June 15.

Traded volumes for the January palm contract were at 21,790 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared with a near two-month high at 22,387 lots on Thursday.

"It's been raining every day here and supporting the palm price," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said. "We are getting a lot of rain in the north of the country."

He said he expected prices to drift lower, as the euro zone debt crisis raises fears that a global recession is impending, although buying from China may limit the downside.

Benchmark palm prices have surged about 18 percent since lows of below 2,800 ringgit hit in early October, and almost 4 percent this week.

Many traders are bullish on the fourth quarter and first quarter of next year, due to the onset of the monsoon season in dominant Southeast Asian producers.

Lower output is expected as the top producers Indonesia and Malaysia enter the rainy season and the La Nina weather pattern returns.

"It appears that nobody is in a hurry to sell palm and its derivatives," said a second Malaysia-based trader. "Even the global negative inputs are being brushed to the side.

"Bulls are super confident, so everyone wants to treat the trend as their friend."

A weak-to-moderate La Nina weather pattern will trigger severe monsoon rains in Malaysia's key oil palm growing regions, the weather office said on Thursday, potentially disrupting the harvest and boosting prices.

Many analysts are cautious, however.

"Prices have risen pretty quickly over the last month," said a Jakarta-based analyst. "I'm not sure the fundamentals have changed so much as to sustain this level until the year-end."

Malaysian palm oil will retreat to 3,133 ringgit per tonne, as indicated by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci retracement analysis, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm oil demand is forecast by many traders to remain robust. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Nov 1-15 rose, cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance said earlier this week.

In related news, Pakistan is expected to at least triple palm oil purchases from Indonesia next year after the two countries' trade agreement cut import duties on the edible oil about 15 percent, industry officials said.

Holding back larger gains in palm, however, is the lingering euro zone debt crisis and economic worries.

World stocks fell, extending an overnight slide, with renewed pressure on Spanish bonds reflecting fears the euro zone's debt crisis was spiralling out of control.

Brent crude oil rose a dollar to over $109 a barrel, helped by a weaker dollar, after posting steep losses in the previous session.

U.S. soyoil for December delivery climbed in Asian trade, while China's most active May 2012 soybean oil contract <0#DBY:> eased.

Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1043 GMT

Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume M'ASIA PALM OIL DEC1 3260 +42.00 3190 3280 570 M'ASIA PALM OIL JAN2 3260 +42.00 3180 3275 9215 M'ASIA PALM OIL FEB2 3248 +36.00 3177 3270 21790 M'ASIA PALM OIL MAR2 3245 +34.00 3177 3265 4272 DALIAN SOY OIL MAY2 9140 -90.00 9066 9148 219292 CBOT SOY OIL DEC1 51.58 +0.18 51.11 51.64 7565 NYMEX CRUDE DEC1 99.13 +0.31 98.01 99.79 4851

Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.157 ringgit) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)