* European debt issues linger
* Wet weather the only positive fundamental -traders
* MPOB data eyed on Tuesday after USDA numbers weigh on
sentiment
By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, Dec 12 Palm futures fell to their
lowest level in more than a month on Monday, tracking
comparative oils lower as investors continued to fret about
European debt, but expectations of a heavy rainy season helped
cap losses.
Financial markets gave the thumbs down on Monday
to a landmark EU deal to deepen economic integration, pushing
European stocks and the euro lower as investors judged its debt
crisis would continue to deepen.
Benchmark February palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 2.8 percent lower at 2,998
ringgit ($950) per tonne. Prices earlier fell to 2,994 ringgit,
the lowest since Nov. 8.
Traded volumes for the February palm contract were at 10,079
lots of 25 tonnes each, compared with 3,084 lots on Friday.
"On Friday soybean oil dropped quite heavily and today the
Dalian dropped also, so the market is taking there cue," said a
Kuala Lumpur-based palm trader. "It is because of what happened
in Europe."
He said books would likely start to be squared as the
year-end neared.
U.S. soy bounced from a 14-month low on Monday,
while wheat ticked up from its lowest in more than five months
as agricultural markets took a breather following Europe's steps
to resolve its debt crisis.
China's most active May 2012 soybean oil contract <0#DBY:>
eased to a near two-week low.
Wheat, corn and soybean markets are likely to remain under
pressure from record-large crops around the world forecast on
Friday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
"Prices are lower today in unison with CBOT and the bearish
USDA data," said a second Kuala Lumpur-based palm trader. "There
is liquidation from some funds.
"Supplies look adequate for worldwide grains," he added. "We
are not expecting a bullish report from MPOB tomorrow, more
downside in the making with anemic demand."
The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is due to release palm
oil stocks, production, and exports data for November on
Tuesday.
Despite the bearish outlook, the monsoon season is helping
to support prices. Earlier on Monday, the state weather agency
of top palm producer Indonesia warned of floods in top producing
regions Kalimantan and Sumatra.
Excessive rains can affect oil yield quality and force palm
oil firms to sell the edible oil at a discount. So far, however,
planters have not reported major logistical disruptions.
On the data front, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services
said on Saturday that palm oil exports of Malaysian palm oil
products for Dec 1-10 fell 5.1 percent.
"The market was trying to hold on this morning ...
it was under selling pressure all the way," a trader said.
In related markets, Brent crude slipped below
$108 per barrel as investors worried that a European pact on
closer fiscal union might not be enough to contain the region's
debt crisis or support growth.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1019 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
M'ASIA PALM OIL DEC1 3000 -50.00 3000 3010 22
M'ASIA PALM OIL JAN2 2996 -87.00 2996 3063 579
M'ASIA PALM OIL FEB2 2998 -86.00 2994 3063 10079
M'ASIA PALM OIL MAR2 2999 -87.00 2997 3066 3369
DALIAN SOY OIL SEP2 8718 -132.00 8712 8796 277206
CBOT SOY OIL JAN2 49.08 -0.52 49.04 49.77 7406
NYMEX CRUDE JAN2 98.17 -1.24 97.89 99.68 18125
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.1525 ringgit)
