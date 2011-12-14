* Physical demand enters at the lows; stocks data received badly

* Euro zone continues to dominate sentiment (Updates throughout, adds details)

By Michael Taylor

JAKARTA, Dec 14 Palm futures reversed earlier losses to close almost 2 percent higher on Wednesday, as bargain hunters entered the market and comparative oils helped ofset persistent doubts over the euro zone debt crisis.

Benchmark February palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended 1.7 percent higher at 3,051 Malaysian ringgit ($960) per tonne.

Traded volumes for the February palm contract were at 13,556 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared with 9,957 lots on Tuesday.

"There are quite a lot of buyers below the 3,000 level," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader. "We saw a lot of physical buying coming in."

"For the short-term, the bottom has been reached," he added.

Prices earlier slipped to 2,980 ringgit, matching a level hit in the previous session, which was the lowest since Nov. 3.

In broader markets, the euro hit an 11-month low against the dollar and stocks eased after the Federal Reserve warned Europe's sovereign debt crisis could hurt the U.S. economy but failed to signal fresh action to stimulate growth.

Palm prices have come under pressure this week after inventory data from top producer Malaysia came in above market expectations.

"Palm oil stocks topped expectations in November, which may cap the near-term upside for CPO price," Ivy Ng Lee Fang, an analyst at CIMB, said in a note. "Weaker exports and lower domestic usage were behind the higher stockpile."

"We continue to predict a drop in CPO price from 2Q12 onwards when La Nina concerns subside."

Traders found additional support from a possible impact on output due to the rainy season in top Southeast Asian producing countries.

Earlier this week, the state weather agency of number one palm producer Indonesia warned of floods in top producing regions Kalimantan and Sumatra.

"Malaysia has been raining quite heavily," the trader added. "We are looking at floods nearly every day."

Exports of Indonesian palm oil for November rose 42.5 percent, according to Reuters calculations based on data from an industry source.

In comparative oils, U.S. corn and soy fell, giving up the last session's modest gains as Europe's unresolved debt crisis weighed.

China's most active May 2012 soybean oil contract <0#DBY:> rose slightly but remained near two-week lows.

Crude oil fell, pressured by anxiety about the global economy.

Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1041 GMT

Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume M'ASIA PALM OIL DEC1 3030 +40.00 3020 3030 30 M'ASIA PALM OIL JAN2 3048 +47.00 2980 3051 1025 M'ASIA PALM OIL FEB2 3052 +50.00 2980 3052 13556 M'ASIA PALM OIL MAR2 3053 +46.00 2983 3053 3599 DALIAN SOY OIL SEP2 8746 -2.00 8714 8760 239142 CBOT SOY OIL JAN2 49.45 +0.20 49.10 49.56 5074 NYMEX CRUDE JAN2 99.55 -0.59 99.52 100.33 11026

Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.1816 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Sugita Katyal)