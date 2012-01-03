* Monsoon season likely to push prices higher in first quarter

* Hot weather in South American a positive factor for palm

* Crude oil supports palm but euro zone uncertainty remains

By Michael Taylor

JAKARTA, Jan 3 Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose to a six-week high on Tuesday, buoyed by strong crude prices and expectations of lower output in Southeast Asian producers due to wet weather.

Benchmark March palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange traded 1.7 percent higher at 3,228 Malaysian ringgit ($1,000) per tonne. Prices earlier touched 3,231 ringgit, the highest level since Nov. 21.

" Weather vagaries," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader. "Grains are leading on South American hot and dry weather plus crude oil."

"January to March are also seasonal months for lower output and big funds are backing the bullish trend," he added.

Traded volumes for the March palm contract were at 6,011 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared with 7,766 on the last trading session on Dec. 30.

Indonesia and Malaysia, the world's top two producers of palm, are currently in their monsoon season. Traders say this could impact output and prices during the first quarter.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department sees heavy rains in Pahang and Sabah over the coming weekend, which may trigger some floods in these regions that account for about 40-50 percent of national production.

A second Kuala Lumpur-based trader saw prices at 3,100-3350/3400 ringgit in the first half. "Stocks should begin to decline (and) production is likely to only pick up from February or March onwards."

In related oil markets, Brent crude rose to above $108 a barrel as China's manufacturing activity expanded slightly, lifting hopes of higher oil demand, and as rising tensions between Iran and the West created supply disruption fears.

U.S. corn futures jumped to a seven-week peak, ending a volatile year with the third straight annual gain, as concerns mounted about hot, dry weather hurting output in Argentina, the No. 2 exporter of the grain.

China's Dalian commodity exchange was closed for holidays.

In 2011, palm oil posted its first annual decline since 2008 -- down more than 16 percent, versus a 42 percent gain in 2010.

Helping push palm prices lower last year was global economic uncertainty and the euro zone debt crisis, which also pushed other commodities lower.

On Tuesday, stronger-than-expected manufacturing data from China boosted sentiment in Asia, but Europe's drawn-out debt crisis continued to cloud the outlook and dragged on the euro.

"For the first quarter of 2012, it is more bullish and I'm looking at prices rising to the 3,300 ringgit level," said Ker Chung Yang, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

"Firstly, it is on the weather issue and we're going to see harvesting being disrupted due to heavy rains.

"There are some challenges to this ... we see the export figures from Malaysia were disappointing and we expect them to continue to come down."

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for December fell 2.6 percent to 1,493,128, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday.

Malaysian palm oil will test the Nov. 18 high of 3,270 ringgit per tonne, as the rise from the Dec. 15 low of 2,971 ringgit has resumed, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0447 GMT

Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume M'ASIA PALM OIL JAN2 3240 +65.00 3235 3260 43 M'ASIA PALM OIL FEB2 3232 +57.00 3212 3234 1336 M'ASIA PALM OIL MAR2 3228 +53.00 3209 3231 6011 M'ASIA PALM OIL APR2 3221 +51.00 3205 3225 625 DALIAN SOY OIL SEP2 8994 +32.00 8954 8998 175160 CBOT SOY OIL MAR2 52.42 +0.90 0.00 0.00 0 NYMEX CRUDE FEB2 100.45 +1.62 99.65 100.57 4975

Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel

($1 = 3.1700 Malaysian ringgits) (Editing by Sugita Katyal)