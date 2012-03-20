* Palm oil to test resistance at 3,398 ringgit -technicals

* Malaysian exports for March 1-20 up 14.2 pct (Updates prices, adds SGS export data)

By Chew Yee Kiat

SINGAPORE, March 20 Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses on Tuesday as some traders took profits on concerns that the market was overbought, although losses were limited by still-robust demand as indicated by export trends.

Palm oil rallied to a 9-month high of 3,418 ringgit last Friday on an upbeat price outlook, and traders said the market was poised for a correction.

"Prices ended lower in unison with CBOT and technical-based selling. It looks like the much anticipated correction is taking place currently and once that is completed, prices will resume their uptrend," said a trader with a local brokerage in Malaysia.

Benchmark June palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.2 percent to close at 3,366 ringgit ($1,093) per tonne, paring gains this year to 6 percent from a year-high 7.2 percent.

Traded volumes on Tuesday stood at 28,255 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the usual 25,000 lots.

Palm oil faces a support at 3,343 ringgit per tonne and will rise to test resistance at 3,398 ringgit, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance reported a 14 percent increase in Malaysian exports for the first 20 days of March, indicating that demand is still strong despite a slowdown compared to the first 15 days.

Market players are also paying close attention to a strike by Argentina's truckers to demand higher pay rates just as exporters were counting on them to haul freshly harvested soybeans to port.

Traders are looking out for planting forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture due at the end of the month to help gauge soybean output for the year.

Lower soybean output means less for crushing into soyoil, allowing the competing palm oil to meet the shortfall.

Brent crude fell towards $124 a barrel as signs of increased supply from Saudi Arabia and a return to pre-war exports from Libya eased pressure on the market, while a slowdown in Chinese demand and a stronger dollar also weighed.

In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil contract for May delivery lost 1 percent in Asian trade while the most active September 2012 soyoil contract on China's Dalian Commodity exchange edged down 1.3 percent.

Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT

Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL APR2 3364 -6.00 3346 3370 398 MY PALM OIL MAY2 3371 +3.00 3346 3373 4437 MY PALM OIL JUN2 3366 -7.00 3346 3378 15623 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8542 -124.00 8536 8644 183290 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9558 -126.00 9554 9676 493268 CBOT SOY OIL MAY2 54.77 -0.62 54.75 55.40 10230 NYMEX CRUDE APR2 107.22 -0.87 107.10 107.91 2117

Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel

($1=3.08 ringgit) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Niluksi Koswanage)