* China may replenish food stocks, boost demand outlook

* Prices up 9.4 pct so far this year

* March production could be lower on biological stress (Updates throughout)

By Chew Yee Kiat

SINGAPORE, March 28 Malaysian palm oil futures closed down on Wednesday as traders booked profits from a one-year high hit the previous day, although losses were limited by news of larger food imports by China and soybean crop damage in South America.

Palm oil has gained 9.4 percent so far this year with 3,500 ringgit level within striking distance although many in the market say the run-up is too speculative.

Commodity traders are facing a choppy week as the focus turns to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's quarterly inventory report and planting forecast due on Friday.

"Market players are looking out for the USDA reports on Friday. At the same time, food demand from China is quite strong as it is replenishing its stocks," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia.

Benchmark June palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange edged down 0.2 percent to close at 3,473 ringgit ($1,134) per tonne. Prices touched a more-than-one-year high level of 3,497 ringgit on Tuesday.

Traded volumes stood at 20,004 lots of 25 tonnes each, thinner than the usual 25,000 lots as investors were wary ahead of the Friday reports.

A healthy demand outlook for palm oil was supported by the latest Malaysian export data, which pointed to a moderate improvement in exports for the first 25 days of March.

Traders are expecting March exports to be higher than February, registering a first month-on-month increase since October last year.

On top of that, market players are focusing on Malaysia's palm oil supply, as lower crude palm oil production arising from seasonally weaker yields could push prices up further.

Analysts said that the effect of biological stress could kick in soon after 12 months of a strong production up-cycle and that could lower palm oil production.

Brent crude fell for a second session on Wednesday, weighed by the possibility of a release of strategic oil reserves by the United States and European nations.

In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil contract for May gained 0.1 percent in Asian trade after China snapped up U.S. soy cargoes following tight supplies in drought-hit south America.

The most active September 2012 soyoil contract on China's Dalian Commodity exchange was trading 0.2 percent lower.

Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1015 GMT

Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL APR2 3495 -17.00 3495 3515 154 MY PALM OIL MAY2 3482 -3.00 3467 3499 3243 MY PALM OIL JUN2 3473 -8.00 3463 3494 11503 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8716 -16.00 8676 8774 233098 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9702 -22.00 9670 9764 548878 CBOT SOY OIL MAY2 55.17 +0.07 54.96 55.35 6704 NYMEX CRUDE MAY2 106.29 -1.04 106.22 106.94 16520

Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel

($1=3.062 ringgit) (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)