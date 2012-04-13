* Futures recorded weekly loss at 2.6 percent

* Malaysian palm export data for April 1-15 due Monday

* Palm oil to drop to 3,481 ringgit -technicals (Updates throughout)

By Chew Yee Kiat

SINGAPORE, April 13 Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Friday, as traders took profits from a 13-month high hit earlier in the week, while market players are also keeping a close watch on Malaysian palm exports data due on Monday.

Palm oil futures went as high as 3,628 ringgit on Tuesday, a level not seen since March 8 last year, as industry regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board data pointed to lower-than-expected stocks and improving exports, painting a bullish picture for the edible oil.

But palm oil recorded its first weekly loss at 2.6 percent after five straight weeks of gains, as some traders feared the market had been overbought.

"All this bullish news is not something that people just realised recently, it has been known for a while. Some of it has already been priced in," said Ivy Ng, an analyst with Malaysia's CIMB Investment Bank.

"The market is now looking forward to the next export data to see whether demand's sustainable, and also to see how low the production may look, how low stocks may go and the situation of the soybean crops in South America."

Benchmark June palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange traded 1.4 percent lower to close at 3,510 ringgit ($1,150) per tonne.

Traded volumes stood at 35,013 lots of 25 tonnes each, much higher than the usual 25,000 lots.

On the technicals front, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao posted a bearish view, saying palm oil would drop to 3,481 ringgit per tonne, based on a wave cycle analysis.

Malaysia's palm oil stocks for March fell to a seven-month low at 1.96 million tonnes, exceeding estimates in a Reuters poll that called for a 3.5 percent drop in palm stocks to 1.99 million tonnes, prompting some traders who worried about the shortfall to buy more crude palm oil.

Export demand, meanwhile, recorded a monthly gain of close to 9 percent for the first 10 days of April. Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance will release exports for the first 15 days of April on Monday.

Oil eased towards $121 a barrel on Friday after energy-hungry China's economy expanded at the slowest rate in nearly three years - sparking concern over oil demand growth.

In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil contract for May lost 0.7 percent while the most active Dalian soyoil September contract inched up 0.7 percent.

Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1012 GMT

Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL APR2 3568 -28.00 3568 3600 354 MY PALM OIL MAY2 3517 -53.00 3512 3592 2252 MY PALM OIL JUN2 3510 -49.00 3505 3583 17305 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8980 +58.00 8964 9026 212410 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9994 +66.00 9984 10046 495936 CBOT SOY OIL MAY2 56.80 -0.43 56.79 57.21 7368 NYMEX CRUDE MAY2 103.16 -0.48 102.86 103.90 20665

Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.051 ringgit) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Jacqueline Wong)