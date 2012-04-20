* Malaysian palm oil exports down 5.6 pct for April 1-20 -ITS

* Exports down 5.3 pct for same period -SGS

* Palm oil futures post 0.3 percent weekly loss (Updates throughout)

By Chew Yee Kiat

SINGAPORE, April 20 Malaysian palm oil futures reversed earlier losses to end higher on Friday on last minute buying, although traders remained wary over the weak global economy and slowing export data.

Buying surged in the last half hour of trading and some traders said this was due to the weak performance this week that prompted investors to close out their short positions to book profits.

Despite closing higher on Friday, palm oil still recorded a slight 0.3 percent weekly loss as investors were held back by disappointing jobless U.S. data, while worries about the euro zone persisted despite a better-than-expected Spanish bond auction.

"The buying came in the last half an hour (of trading), we saw an obvious trend that market will close higher, and all of us were a bit apprehensive of selling," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia.

"The market has come down for quite a while this week, so it could be those who are holding short positions just bought in to take profits."

Benchmark July palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.7 percent to close at 3,500 ringgit ($1,143) per tonne.

Traded volumes stood at 29,436 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the usual 25,000 lots.

Tight soybean supply in drought-hit South America remained a bullish factor for palm oil. On Thursday, Argentina's government cut its soy production estimates to more than 10 percent below last year's harvest levels.

On the demand side, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said exports for April 1-20 fell 5.6 percent to 844,453 tonnes, in which exports for by-products such as refined palm stearin and palm fatty acid distillate were observably lower than a month ago.

Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance reported a similar 5.3 percent fall in exports for the same period from a month ago.

Oil rose back above $118 a barrel on Friday, trimming its weekly decline, as the impact of sanctions on Iranian supply countered nervousness about the euro zone debt crisis and the strength of global growth.

In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil contract for May gained 0.4 percent and the most active Dalian soyoil September contract was up 0.2 percent, lifted by strong Chinese demand for soybeans and supply concerns in South America.

Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1032 GMT

Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAY2 3515 +20.00 3458 3515 945 MY PALM OIL JUN2 3510 +21.00 3456 3513 3866 MY PALM OIL JUL2 3500 +23.00 3444 3509 14961 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8820 -6.00 8802 8850 166120 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9876 +18.00 9838 9914 426104 CBOT SOY OIL MAY2 55.40 +0.25 55.08 55.44 4731 NYMEX CRUDE MAY2 102.99 +0.72 102.45 103.03 1933

Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel

($1=3.063 ringgit) (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)