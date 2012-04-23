* Palm oil market up 9 percent so far this year

* Weaker European econ indicators drag on financial markets, palm oil

* Malaysia palm oil exports drop narrowing - cargo surveyor

* S.America drought still a key driver for palm oil futures (Releads, updates throughout)

By Niluksi Koswanage

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 Malaysian palm oil fell on Monday after a slew of European indicators signalled a faster rate of economic contraction and limited hopes for a strong recovery in growth.

Losses, however, were limited by expectations that big food consumers will lift demand for the tropical oil in the wake of higher soyoil prices after droughts crimped South America's soy crop.

The palm oil market has gained more than 9 percent this year on strong food demand, lower stocks in No.2 producer Malaysia and weaker global edible oil production after a drought hurt South American soy crops.

"The purchasing managers' indexes for the euro zone were rather dismal and that triggered a knee-jerk reaction in financial markets. Palm oil was not spared because some dealers wanted to book some profits," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage.

Benchmark July palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.7 percent to close at 3,475 ringgit ($1,133) per tonne.

Traded volumes stood at 26,086 lots of 25 tonnes each, a tad higher than the usual 25,000 lots.

Although weaker Purchasing Manager Indexes for Germany, France and the euro zone has dampened hopes for a strong global economic recovery, some traders were focusing on tighter edible oil supplies that may be inadequate to sate food demand.

Argentina cut its official estimate for this year's soy crop last Thursday, and many traders expect the U.S. Agriculture Department to slash its own estimates in its supply-and-demand report due early next month.

Argentina's Agriculture Ministry has pegged the soy crop at 42.9 million tonnes, compared to the latest USDA estimate of 45 million tonnes. A reduced soy crop for crushing into soyoil will tip demand over to palm oil.

As a result, Malaysian palm oil exports for April 1-20 fell 5.3 percent from a month earlier, a marked improvement from a 13.5 percent drop in the first 15 days of this month due in part to stronger demand from India.

Oil fell below $118 a barrel on Monday, pressured by lingering concern over the euro zone debt crisis although supply worries from tightening Western sanctions on Iran checked the slide.

In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil contract for May slipped 0.4 percent in late Asian trade, despite higher soybean prices, as some traders booked profit.

The most active Dalian soyoil September contract climbed 0.9 percent, lifted by strong Chinese demand for soybeans as supply concerns in South America worsen.

Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1009 GMT

Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAY2 3498 -17.00 3485 3521 1491 MY PALM OIL JUN2 3493 -17.00 3482 3530 3223 MY PALM OIL JUL2 3475 -25.00 3472 3522 14797 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8878 +58.00 8874 8928 127652 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9960 +86.00 9952 10010 409210 CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 56.03 -0.25 55.90 56.36 11855 NYMEX CRUDE JUN2 103.08 -0.80 102.98 103.90 15246

Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel (Editing by Miral Fahmy)