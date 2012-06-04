(Removes incorrect reference to palm oil's drop below 3,000 ringgit for the first time since December)

* Palm oil futures touch 2,939 ringgit, lowest since Nov 3, 2011

* Global economic gloom overshadows solid fundamentals

* Palm oil to fall to 2,830 ringgit -technicals

By Chew Yee Kiat

SINGAPORE, June 4 Malaysian palm oil futures dropped to their lowest so far this year on Monday, as investors scrambled for the exit on growing global economic fears that also dragged down broader commodities markets.

Palm oil was trading below the key 3,000-ringgit mark, with investors bearish due to weak economic data and as the eurozone debt crisis rumbles on.

"Sentiment is bad across all risky assets, for example crude oil. On the demand side, however, palm oil is still positive," said Alan Lim, research analyst with Kenanga Investment Bank in Malaysia.

"Palm oil is more on the defensive side because it's used mainly for food, so demand should be sustainable. Investors will be looking closely at the Greece election on June 17, so the market will still be volatile for this week and next week."

By the midday break, benchmark August palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had slumped 1.8 percent to 2,951 ringgit ($924) per tonne after going as low as 2,939 ringgit, a level last seen on Nov 3, 2011.

Traded volumes stood at 15,828 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the usual 12,500 lots as investors liquidated positions.

On the technicals front, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao remained bearish, saying palm oil will fall to 2,830 ringgit per tonne as indicated by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci projection analysis.

Demand for the edible oil remained firm in May, according to export numbers reported by cargo surveyors.

The bulk of the orders came from Pakistan and the Middle East where Muslims are getting ready to observe a month of fasting starting in mid July, to be followed by a month of feasting.

But despite healthy physical demand, a sluggish performance in other global commodity markets weighed on futures prices.

Brent crude prices fell below $98 a barrel to a 16-month low on Monday, pressured by fears of a global economic slowdown following weak U.S. and Chinese economic data.

In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July delivery lost 1.2 percent and the most active Jan 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian commodity exchange lost more than 2 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0541 GMT

Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUN2 2930 -43.00 2930 2930 12 MY PALM OIL JUL2 2946 -57.00 2938 2961 317 MY PALM OIL AUG2 2951 -55.00 2939 2970 11159 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7642 -238.00 7584 7812 163478 CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 8982 -200.00 8930 9138 393062 CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 47.99 -0.61 47.81 49.18 7637 NYMEX CRUDE JUL2 81.67 -1.56 81.50 83.38 19822

Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.195 Malaysian ringgit)