* Palm oil recovers from 2012 low marked on Monday

* Traders betting on healthy demand for the edible oil

* Palm oil signals mixed -technicals (Updates prices)

By Chew Yee Kiat

SINGAPORE, June 6 Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains on Wednesday, as investors bet on rising Asian demand for the edible oil, although caution prevailed, inspired by concerns the euro zone crisis will crimp economic growth and commodity demand.

Palm oil closed at its lowest level in 2012 on Monday, setting the stage for a price recovery as market players went bargain hunting.

"After the shock on Monday, for the past two days prices have recovered lost ground. But on the backdrop, the euro zone problem is still not solved," said Ker Chung Yang, commodities analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore.

"So although we are going to see some rebound, it's likely that investors will adopt a cautious attitude. They are more concerned about the upcoming Malaysian Palm Oil Board data to gauge the extent of the impact of the crisis."

Benchmark August palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 1.3 percent to close at 3,003 ringgit ($946) per tonne. Prices touched a low of 2,925 ringgit on Monday, their lowest since Nov 2, 2011.

Traded volumes stood at 25,208 lots of 25 tonnes each, just slightly higher than the usual 25,000 lots.

On the technicals front, signals are mixed for palm oil based on a wave analysis, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Demand for the tropical oil remained firm in May as Muslims prepare to observe a month of fasting starting in mid-July. Cargo surveyors will release export data on Monday for the first 10 days of June.

Market players are betting on lower stock levels in Malaysia as exports cut into stocks. Industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board will issue official stocks data, also on June 11.

Investors will be awaiting a speech by top industry analyst Dorab Mistry at a palm oil trade fair in India on Thursday.

Traders said market volatility could continue due to the ongoing euro zone crisis and the market is closely watching the Greece election on June 17 that will decide the nation's fate.

Oil rose toward $100 a barrel on Wednesday as supportive economic and crude stocks data from the United States outweighed pressure from Europe's lingering debt crisis.

In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July delivery gained 1.3 percent in late Asian trade while the most active Jan 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian commodity exchange gained 0.8 percent.

Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1001 GMT

Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUN2 2985 +32.00 2985 3000 334 MY PALM OIL JUL2 3003 +43.00 2992 3013 1761 MY PALM OIL AUG2 3003 +37.00 2993 3026 14634 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7742 +26.00 7690 7802 223252 CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9124 +76.00 9062 9174 464062 CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 49.14 +0.64 48.60 49.29 8680 NYMEX CRUDE JUL2 85.05 +0.76 84.03 85.39 25234

Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.174 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)