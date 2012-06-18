* Palm oil futures up 1.3 pct as Greece polls relieve tension

* Palm oil to fall to 2,790 ringgit -technicals

* Malaysian exports higher for June 1-15 on the month (Updates prices)

By Chew Yee Kiat

SINGAPORE, June 18 Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Monday after Greece's pro-bailout parties won closely-watched elections over the weekend, preventing the euro zone debt crisis from escalating and reviving risk appetite.

The victory reduces the probability of the debt-laden nation leaving the euro zone, perking up investor sentiment across broader equities and commodities markets.

"Generally, the elections in Greece have set a positive tone for the commodities market. At least we see some relief in the euro zone," said Ker Chung Yang, commodities analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore.

"But this doesn't spell the end of the debt crisis as investors are still worried about Italy and Spain. Optimism could fade away pretty quickly."

Benchmark September palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 1.3 percent to close at 2,899 ringgit ($919) per tonne, after rising as high as 2,901 ringgit. Prices touched a low of 2,839 ringgit on Friday, a level unseen since Oct. 20, 2011.

Traded volumes stood at 32,173 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the usual 25,000 lots, as activity picked up after the midday break.

On the technicals front, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao posted a bearish view, saying palm oil was expected to fall to 2,790 ringgit per tonne.

But fundamentals remain supportive as Malaysian palm oil exports recorded a double-digit jump for the June 1-15 period from a month ago, as major food buyer China ramped up buying.

Traders also attributed the higher shipments to restocking in India and Pakistan ahead of the Muslim fasting month starting in mid-July.

Cargo surveyors will issue exports data for June 1-20 on Wednesday.

Palm oil stock levels remain supportive, with Malaysian palm oil stocks hitting a 13-month low in May, suggesting strong demand was eating into stocks.

Oil futures fell on Monday, erasing early gains after the victory for pro-bailout parties in Greece failed to ease concerns about the euro zone, and analysts said oversupplied crude markets would cope with any loss of Iranian oil.

In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July delivery and the most active Jan 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian commodity exchange edged up 1.1 percent.

Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1001 GMT

Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUL2 2871 +30.00 2861 2880 928 MY PALM OIL AUG2 2890 +42.00 2866 2896 7542 MY PALM OIL SEP2 2899 +50.00 2869 2901 18560 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7742 +90.00 7676 7754 372586 CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9232 +104.00 9162 9242 483230 CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 48.94 +0.50 48.67 49.89 13389 NYMEX CRUDE JUL2 83.98 -0.05 83.66 85.60 24564

Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel

($1=3.156 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by)