SINGAPORE, June 28 Malaysian crude palm oil futures slipped on Thursday to their lowest level this week, as investors awaited the outcome of a European leaders' summit that is unlikely to produce concrete measures to solve the region's debt crisis.

But traders said the hot and dry weather in the United States that tightened the supply of soybeans has provided support for palm oil prices.

Investors are also awaiting a report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday to gauge stocks and production trends of soybeans.

"Prices are juxtaposed between the positive vibes of U.S. weather and negative news from Europe. Market players are awaiting Friday's USDA numbers before adding on more exposure," said a trader with a local commodities brokerage in Malaysia.

Benchmark September palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.6 percent to close at 2,998 ringgit ($939) per tonne. Traded volumes were thin at 21,457 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared to the usual 25,000 lots.

EU leaders will start a two-day meeting in Brussels on Thursday, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel pitting herself against France and Italy, insisting that they put the bloc's fundamental problems ahead of pleas for emergency action.

On the local front, palm oil demand remains resilient with Malaysian exports rising for the first 25 days of the month from a month ago. Traders expect last-minute buying to support demand ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan that starts at the end of July.

Shares of Malaysian palm oil firm Felda Global surged 20 percent in its much-anticipated trading debut on Thursday, as investors cheered the world's second largest IPO after Facebook's botched float.

Brent crude slipped below $93 per barrel on Thursday as worries a deepening euro zone crisis would curb economic growth and energy demand outweighed a cut in Norwegian oil output.

In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July delivery lost 0.4 percent in late Asian trade. The most active January 2013 soyoil contract on Dalian commodity exchange slipped 0.1 percent.

Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1007 GMT

