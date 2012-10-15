* Palm oil to revisit low of 2,361 ringgit -technicals * Malaysia's palm oil exports for Oct. 1-15 up on month * Malaysia may issue tax free crude palm oil export quota in 2013 -source * Market players await comments at palm oil seminar (Updates price, adds SGS exports data, detail) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Oct 15 Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Monday after the government last week announced tax cuts that will only take effect next year, doing little to ease record stocks in the short term. The market was also under pressure from declines in the U.S. and China soyoil futures. U.S. soyoil for December delivery extended losses to almost 2 percent in late Asian trade on Monday, hitting its lowest since mid-June. The most active January 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange ended down 1.6 percent, after dropping to its lowest since early June. "When you come into the office and see Dalian and U.S. soyoil falling, the sentiment darkens," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "And this adds to the concern that Malaysia is only going to do something concrete at the start of 2013 and that means it will be hard to bring down stocks completely." The benchmark December contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 2.7 percent to close at 2,433 ringgit ($796) per tonne after tumbling as much as 3.3 percent to an intraday low at 2,417 ringgit. Total traded volumes stood at 35,166 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Malaysia plans a cut in crude palm oil export taxes, slated for 2013, as it moves to help refiners offer cheaper cargoes, Commodities Minister Bernard Dompok said on Friday. But it may continue issuing a tax free crude palm oil quota to some firms next year, a senior industry source told Reuters on Monday, as planters resist the government plan to abolish the export facility in the world's No.2 producer of the edible oil. The market expects top industry analysts Dorab Mistry, Thomas Mielke and James Fry to address the impact of the tax change at a seminar in Malaysia on Tuesday. Latest cargo surveyor data pointing to stronger demand could help ease palm oil stocks in Malaysia, which hit a record 2.48 million tonnes in September. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-15 rose 13.1 percent to 769,534 tonnes from 680,112 tonnes for the Sept. 1-15 period, Intertek Testing Services said on Monday. Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance, reported a higher increase of 16.3 percent on the month, to 768,550 tonnes. Technicals showed palm oil would fall to 2,361 ringgit per tonne, as a rebound from 2,230 ringgit has finished around resistance at 2,528 ringgit, said Reuters analyst Wang Tao. In a bearish sign for palm oil, Brent futures slipped towards $114 a barrel on Monday, falling for a second session due to worries over weak oil demand, although concerns over potential supply risks from tension in the Middle East kept losses in check. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1007 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL OCT2 2400 -7.00 2400 2400 100 MY PALM OIL NOV2 2407 -73.00 2390 2446 740 MY PALM OIL DEC2 2433 -67.00 2417 2475 19314 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 6842 -144.00 6754 6858 415580 CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9006 -148.00 8936 9036 384420 CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 49.70 -0.97 49.41 50.63 16444 NYMEX CRUDE NOV2 91.56 -0.30 90.82 91.75 18973 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.056 ringgit) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)