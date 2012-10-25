* Palm oil hits 2,585 ringgit, on track for 3 percent weekly gain * Malaysia's Oct 1-25 exports jump 11 pct from month ago - ITS * Exports up 9 pct for same period - SGS (Updates throughout) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Oct 25 Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a near 1-month high on Thursday on encouraging export data that showed firm demand and some short-covering ahead of a holiday weekend in parts of Asia. Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported on Thursday an 11 percent jump in Malaysia's Oct. 1-25 palm exports from a month ago. Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance, reported a 9 percent improvement for the same period. Prices posted a 4.1 percent gain for the week although some investors were still cautious, as after a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve there was no announcement of further stimulus that could boost global economic growth and commodity demand. "At the moment, there's no cue that crude palm oil can take on the macroeconomic front. On the vegetable oils front, rising exports is something that is encouraging but that's not going to set the price trend," said Ker Chung Yang, investment analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. "For the upcoming two weeks, the market will still be directionless. We have U.S. elections and MPOB (Malaysian Palm Oil Board) stocks data in early November, from now until then there's still some time and there's no main theme that palm oil can take its cue from," he added. The benchmark January contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1 percent to close at 2,603 ringgit ($857) per tonne. Earlier, prices rose as high as 2,615 ringgit, a level last seen on Sept. 28. Total traded volumes surged to 36,498 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared with the usual 25,000 lots. Malaysian financial markets will be closed on Friday for the Eid al-Adha holiday. Palm oil prices have recovered from the near 3-year low of 2,255 ringgit they touched this month, but Malaysia's Affin Investment Bank warned in a research note that high stocks, demand risks and vulnerable sentiment could limit further price rises. In a bullish sign for palm oil, Brent crude oil rose above $108 per barrel on Thursday, consolidating after seven days of falls as better-than-expected data suggested the world economy was recovering, but analysts said the overall outlook for oil prices was bearish. In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December delivery edged up 0.4 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active May 2013 soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.4 percent lower. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV2 2500 +32.00 2445 2500 435 MY PALM OIL DEC2 2561 +22.00 2505 2570 3646 MY PALM OIL JAN3 2603 +25.00 2543 2615 21721 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 7242 -52.00 7240 7350 295552 CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 9232 -38.00 9228 9300 415794 CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 52.06 +0.23 51.52 52.23 12148 NYMEX CRUDE DEC2 86.35 +0.62 85.62 86.62 21113 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.04 ringgit) (Reporting By Chew Yee Kiat; Editing by Robert Birsel)