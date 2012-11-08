* Palm oil tracks losses in global markets * Prices must stay near 2,200 ringgit for 2 mths to stimulate demand -Mistry * Palm oil to keep rebounding to 2,453 ringgit -technicals (Updates prices, adds details) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Nov 8 Malaysian palm oil futures edged down on Thursday, tracking losses in global markets on renewed worries that economic woes in the United States and Europe could hurt commodity demand. Crude oil and equities slumped as euphoria faded after President Barack Obama's re-election on Wednesday, with the world's biggest economy now facing a so-called fiscal cliff of $600 billion in automatic tax increases and spending cuts. Sentiment was also dented by a gloomy outlook for Europe after the European Commission said the euro zone economy would barely grow next year. "There is a lot of uncertainty after the U.S. election, you have all these problems in Europe, and then there's also the fiscal cliff," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "Local sentiment for palm is also bearish, because of high stocks. I don't think palm has any support until you can see very strong demand followed by a drawdown in stocks, then the market will stabilise." By the midday break, the benchmark January contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had lost 0.4 percent to 2,387 ringgit ($780) per tonne. Total traded volumes stood at 10,994 lots of 25 tonnes each, lower than the usual 12,500 lots. Technicals showed palm oil was expected to keep rebounding to 2,453 ringgit, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao, based on a wave analysis. Palm oil prices must stay at around 2,200 ringgit a tonne for two months in order to stimulate demand for the edible oil and reduce high stock levels, leading industry analyst Dorab Mistry said at a conference in China on Thursday. Malaysian palm oil futures have lost almost 25 percent so far this year, weighed by record high stocks and global economy uncertainty. Stock levels in Malaysia, the world's No.2 palm oil producer, may reach a new record at 2.67 million tonnes in October, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday. Traders will be watching Malaysian exports data for Nov. 1-10 from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services, due to be released on Saturday, and October stocks data from industry regulator, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board, on Monday. In related markets, Brent crude rose above $107 a barrel in Asia on Thursday as a slump of almost 4 percent in the previous session, its biggest fall in about a year, lured in some buyers, although worries over the U.S. fiscal cliff and Europe's woes kept a lid on gains. In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December delivery inched up 0.1 percent in early Asian trade. The most active May 2013 soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange edged down 0.1 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0549 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV2 2280 -10.00 2280 2284 100 MY PALM OIL DEC2 2328 -2.00 2315 2331 588 MY PALM OIL JAN3 2387 -10.00 2378 2399 5377 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 6812 -20.00 6780 6868 337452 CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8760 +10.00 8690 8796 492692 CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 48.72 +0.10 48.45 48.86 4127 NYMEX CRUDE DEC2 85.05 +0.61 84.51 85.09 8346 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.06 ringgit) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)