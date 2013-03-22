* Palm to get near-term support from low output -Mistry * Intraday prices highest since Feb. 22 at 2,503 ringgit * March's end-stocks could dip below 2.35 mln T -trader (Updates prices, details) By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 Malaysian palm oil futures rose to their highest in a month on Friday and posted a 3.3 percent weekly gain as hopes of export demand whittling down stocks offset uncertainty in Europe. Data this week has lifted expectations of market participants that exports of palm oil will climb and help ease the 2.44-million-tonne stock buildup in Malaysia, the world's No.2 producer of the edible oil. "Exports in March should be much better than February's. With exports up and production going down, end-stocks in March could go below 2.35 million tonnes," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. The market was also supported by leading analyst Dorab Mistry's projection that palm oil futures could trade between 2,400 and 2,700 ringgit per tonne by the end of May, an upward revision from his previous forecast. The benchmark June contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 1.6 percent to close at 2,494 ringgit ($802) per tonne, off an earlier high of 2,503 ringgit, the highest level since Feb. 22. Total traded volume stood at 43,725 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Also playing on general market sentiment were concerns about a possible debt default by Cyprus, which could hit the euro zone's fragile recovery and crimp edible oil demand. But for the week, palm oil futures still posted a 3.3 percent gain as a rise in exports offset caution over macroeconomic uncertainty. Traders will be looking out for the next export data due on Monday as they say demand needs to pick up faster to bring stockpiles to comfortable levels. Record stocks last year had dragged prices down more than 20 percent, palm's worst performance since the 2008 global financial crisis. In other markets, Brent crude held above $107 a barrel, but was still on track for a second straight week of losses, as Cyprus scrambled to raise money to avert a financial meltdown that could disrupt the euro zone's recovery and diminish its oil demand. In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for May delivery was almost flat in late Asian trade. The most-active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange inched down 1 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1007 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL APR3 2462 +26.00 2430 2470 331 MY PALM OIL MAY3 2483 +34.00 2447 2493 4556 MY PALM OIL JUN3 2494 +38.00 2457 2503 21259 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 6386 -40.00 6370 6448 434108 CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 8082 -78.00 8080 8172 584072 CBOT SOY OIL MAY3 50.44 +0.02 50.18 50.50 5171 NYMEX CRUDE MAY3 92.67 +0.22 92.33 92.74 12503 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.11 ringgit) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Himani Sarkar)