* Four-month low prices the previous day draw bargain hunters * China flash PMI index falls to 50.5 in April from March's 51.6 * Palm oil to consolidate within 2,249-2,289 ringgit -technicals (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, April 23 Malaysian palm oil futures inched up on Tuesday as a drop in prices to 4-month lows in the previous session attracted some buyers, although gains were limited by slowing export demand. A preliminary reading on Tuesday showed manufacturing growth in China slowed in April, further weighing on riskier assets such as shares and some commodities after disappointing economic data last week triggered a sharp market sell-off. But traders said palm oil prices drew some support from bargain hunting after tumbling to a 4-month low the previous day on sluggish exports and bearish external factors. "We see some bargain hunting today, but overall sentiment is still volatile especially on the macroeconomic front. Support remains at 2,250 ringgit," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.8 percent to close at 2,272 ringgit ($743) per tonne. Prices fell to 2,250 ringgit on Monday, a level not seen since Dec. 14. Total traded volumes stood at 35,888 lots of 25 tonnes each, slightly more than the average 35,000 lots seen so far this year. Technical analysis showed palm oil is expected to consolidate in a range of 2,249 to 2,289 ringgit for one trading session before resuming its downtrend, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. SLUGGISH PALM EXPORTS Malaysian palm oil exports for April 1-20 fell 6.4 percent to 864,206 tonnes from 922,987 tonnes shipped during March 1-20, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said. Sluggish exports could prevent end-stocks from easing below the psychological 2-million-tonne mark, putting more pressure on palm oil prices. Inventory level fell to 2.17 million tonnes in March, down 11 percent from February's 2.44 million tonnes. In other markets, Brent crude fell below $99 a barrel after weaker-than-expected manufacturing data from China and Germany darkened the outlook for fuel demand. The flash HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 50.5 in April from 51.6 the month before as new export orders shrank in China. The PMI's 50-point level demarcates growth from contraction from the month before. In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July delivery edged down 0.6 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange fell 1 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAY3 2265 +20.00 2255 2275 301 MY PALM OIL JUN3 2275 +23.00 2255 2285 4599 MY PALM OIL JUL3 2272 +17.00 2255 2288 18090 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 6020 +8.00 5938 6046 605500 CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 7412 -72.00 7376 7444 873788 CBOT SOY OIL JUL3 48.28 -0.31 48.28 48.75 8901 NYMEX CRUDE JUN3 88.39 -0.80 87.80 89.40 32156 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.056 ringgit) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Himani Sarkar)