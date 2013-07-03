* Investors eye MPOB stocks, cargo surveyor exports data next week * Prices trade between 2,342-2,372 ringgit * May briefly touch 2,330 ringgit before rebound -technicals (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, July 3 Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Wednesday amid hopes stocks could have dropped in June, but gains were limited by concerns about rising output in the world's No.2 producer. Rising exports could ease stocks further from May's 1.82 million tonnes, the lowest in nearly a year, but some traders said increasing production could limit the fall. "We need to see the production number, which could rise around 8-9 percent. Stocks could range around 1.75-1.78 million tonnes. The market is just mostly in a wait-and-see mode now," said a dealer with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. Industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board will release official stocks data next week. The benchmark September contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 1.1 percent to close at 2,365 ringgit ($743) per tonne on Wednesday, snapping five straight sessions of losses. Total traded volumes stood at 36,758 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the average 35,000 lots. Prices moved in a 2,342 to 2,372 ringgit range. Technicals show palm oil may briefly touch or pierce below a support of 2,330 ringgit before rebounding towards 2,391 ringgit, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. Malaysian palm oil shipments in June rose 5-7 percent from a month ago, as purchases spiked ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan that starts next week, cargo surveyor data showed. Cargo surveyors will report exports data for the first 10 days of July next week. Shipments are expected to rise on last-minute buying before Ramadan. Consumption of the edible oil typically rises during the holy month as Muslims gather for communal feasts to break their fast. In other markets, oil surged on Wednesday on a sharp decline in crude stockpiles in top consumer the United States and political unrest in Egypt that could destabilise the Middle East and lead to supply disruptions. In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December edged up 0.6 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange fell 0.7 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUL3 0 +0.00 0 2350 0 MY PALM OIL AUG3 2367 +25.00 2346 2373 3590 MY PALM OIL SEP3 2365 +26.00 2342 2372 16338 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4 5888 -8.00 5878 5918 313970 CHINA SOYOIL JAN4 7322 -52.00 7312 7384 593888 CBOT SOY OIL DEC3 45.88 +0.26 45.55 45.90 4847 NYMEX CRUDE AUG3 101.04 +1.44 99.59 102.18 65862 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.18 ringgit) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)