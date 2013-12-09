(Recasts lead, updates prices, adds new trader quote) * Palm rose to 2,689 rgt in early trade, highest since Nov. 22 * MPOB to release official end-stocks report on Dec. 10 * Floods will disrupt palm harvesting, reduce crude palm oil quality -trader * Nearly 60,000 people evacuated from flood-hit areas in Malaysia By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Monday, reversing gains in the earlier session as investors booked profits ahead of an important industry report, but monsoon floods stoked supply concerns of the edible oil and propped up prices. "There was some profit-taking above the 2,680 ringgit level and no follow-through buying, " said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage. Prices earlier rose to a more-than-two-week high of 2,689 ringgit, buoyed by growers' estimates that palm output fell steeply in November, which would help keep stocks in check despite a lull in exports. The group of planters on Friday predicted that Malaysian palm oil production plunged nearly 11 percent from a month ago - compared to market expectations of a 1-percent fall. "The sellers were more aggressive than the buyers and that weakened the market, but it is still trading in a range," the Kuala Lumpur-based trader added. Industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) will release official data on Malaysia's November end-stocks, output and exports on Tuesday. A Reuters poll of traders and planters showed that stocks likely climbed to 1.98 million tonnes from the current 1.85 million tonnes. The benchmark February contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.8 percent to 2,648 ringgit ($825) per tonne by Monday's close. Prices earlier rose as high as 2,689 ringgit, the highest since Nov. 22, and traded in a range between 2,641-2,689 ringgit. Total traded volume stood at 25,202 lots of 25 tonnes, below the average 35,000 lots. Monsoon floods in major palm-growing states of Johor, Pahang and Peninsular Malaysia's eastern coast have disrupted harvesting and transportation of fresh fruit, potentially lowering the quality of crude oil and tightening supplies. "The immediate affect is a short-term drop in production as well as higher levels of free fatty acids in crude palm oil," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage. Higher free fatty acids (FFA) impact the quality of palm oil and require bigger refining costs, which may force some refiners to turn away output from flood-hit plantations. "Logistics will definitely be affected, it's just a matter of how serious it is. Supply disruption will be supportive to prices in the short term," the trader added. Nearly 60,000 people had been evacuated from flood-hit areas as of Monday, according to local media reports. In other markets, Brent crude steadied above $111 a barrel on Monday, underpinned by upbeat economic data from the United States and China, the world's two biggest oil consumers. In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for January was flat in late Asian trade. The most active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange was also flat. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1034 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL DEC3 2613 -16.00 2600 2640 234 MY PALM OIL JAN4 2634 -24.00 2628 2675 732 MY PALM OIL FEB4 2648 -22.00 2641 2689 15153 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4 6244 +80.00 6192 6274 1019802 CHINA SOYOIL MAY4 7222 +2.00 7208 7258 705604 CBOT SOY OIL JAN4 40.48 -0.01 40.36 40.72 3683 NYMEX CRUDE JAN4 97.88 +0.23 97.62 97.97 8710 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.23 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Joseph Radford and Louise Heavens)