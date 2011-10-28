* Investor confidence returning after euro zone debt deal

* Palm prices snap a four-day winning streak

* Palm price outlook strong on robust India, China buying (Recasts, updates throughout, addds comment/details)

By Michael Taylor

JAKARTA, Oct 28 Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Friday, snapping a four-day winning streak, but prices remained near a five-week high as optimism stemming from a deal to solve Europe's debt problems checked losses.

Euro zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and insurers on Thursday for them to accept a 50 percent loss on their Greek government bonds under a plan to lower Greece's debt burden and try to contain the region's crisis.

Benchmark January palm oil futures FCPOc3 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 0.3 percent lower at 2,971 Malaysian ringgit ($957) a tonne, after having earlier touched 2,999. In the previous session, prices hit 3,007, a level not seen since Sept. 22.

Traded volumes for the January palm contract stood at 14,173 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared with 13,281 lots on Thursday.

"A lot of profit-taking is going on, once prices hit the 3,000 level," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader. "The longs will have to stay cautious for the time being.

"The price may retreat a bit more, before it has a chance to move higher," he added. "Technically it looks positive and I wouldn't be surprised if prices go above 3,000 again next week."

A slowdown in Europe, the second-largest palm consuming region after Asia, could weaken demand, although palm oil could maintain its market share in the region as it is the cheapest edible oil.

In a volatile trading session, palm prices slipped to a low at 2,958 ringgit, although prices have climbed around 3.1 percent this week and about 2.3 percent for the month.

Palm oil sentiment is improving, despite the uncertain global economic outlook, due to lower production expectations as dominant Southeast Asian producers enter the rainy season.

A weaker version of La Nina may reappear this year and if the weather pattern develops at the end of this year, it could coincide with the rainy season in top palm oil producers Indonesia and Malaysia.

La Nina, a cooling of sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, triggers drought in places such as Texas and harsher winters elsewhere in North America, but causes above-normal rainfall in Southeast Asia and eastern Australia.

Demand is also showing some signs of improving, with data earlier this week showing Malaysian exports rose around 15 percent for Oct. 1-25.

"Obviously you've had a lot of supply come through in April-May," said Victor Thianpiriya, an agriculture commodity analyst at ANZ. "But so far the demand has kept up with that level of production ... and while production peaks in October/November, it starts to come off in December."

"Palm is still heavily discounted against soybean oil," he added. "India continues to be a large buyer of palm oil, likewise for China."

Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said palm oil faces a resistance at 3,014 ringgit per tonne, and only a break above it could open the way towards 3,087 ringgit.

In compara ble ma rkets, U.S. soyoil for December delivery slipped in Asian trade, while China's most active May 2012 soybean oil contract <0#DBY:> also eased.

Brent crude oil fell more than $1 per barrel to $111 as investors took a closer look at the details of the euro zone financial rescue.

"More short-covering versus fresh buying was behind the surge," said a second Kuala Lumpur trader, referring to palm price gains in the second half of October.

"In retrospect, not a very impressive performance and one which suggests that a technical - inspired correction may exert an increasing influence on prices soon."

Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1012 GMT

Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume M'ASIA PALM OIL NOV1 2965 -15.00 2965 3000 330 M'ASIA PALM OIL DEC1 2973 -9.00 2961 3000 4309 M'ASIA PALM OIL JAN2 2972 -8.00 2958 2999 14173 M'ASIA PALM OIL FEB2 2973 -7.00 2959 2997 8121 DALIAN SOY OIL MAY2 9336 -14.00 9326 9498 488008 CBOT SOY OIL DEC1 51.84 -0.27 51.78 52.34 6618 NYMEX CRUDE DEC1 92.46 -1.50 92.44 93.93 22639

Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.102 ringgit) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)