* Market at the highest since Sept 21.

* Euro zone debt crisis an issue, weather concerns to support

* U.S. soybean, Malaysian palm oil data due on Wed, Thurs (Adds details, comment)

By Niluksi Koswanage

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a seven-week high on Tuesday ahead of a slew of industry data this week and as concerns of bad weather hitting output of the tropical oil spurred some investors to stock up.

But gains were limited by fears the euro zone financial turmoil was deepening with surging bond yields possibly damaging Italy's fund raising plans and Greece struggling to pick a new leader.

The La Nina weather pattern is set to bring more rains during the year-end monsoon, supporting prices that have fallen by almost a fifth in 2011 at a time when investors continue to focus on the euro zone debt crisis that may stall global economic growth.

"There is caution but investors do not want to let go of the fact that weather and production problems could push up the market later on," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage.

The benchmark January palm oil futures FCPOc3 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange settled up 1.1 percent to 3,045 ringgit ($978) after rising as high as 3,048 ringgit -- a level unseen since Sept. 21.

Traded volumes stood at 25,610 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared to the usual 25,000 lots on investor caution over the euro zone debt jitters.

Technicals appeared supportive, with Reuters analyst Wang Tao keeping a bullish target of 3,060 ringgit as a rebound from the Oct. 6 low of 2,754 ringgit not been completed.

Some players were shortcovering ahead of industry data, which includes Malaysia reporting on October palm oil stocks, production and export data on Thursday. The U.S Department will issue global supply and demand estimates for grains and oilseeds, including soybeans, a day earlier.

Both Malaysian palm oil and U.S. soybean data could point to higher closing stocks -- a factor that has been largely priced in.

A disappointing soy harvest in the MidWest and a seasonally lower palm output in the last quarter may give some support although both vegetable oil and grains traders say export demand will slow a little, offsetting any gains.

Oil prices rose over $115 on Tuesday on the back of strong seasonal fundamentals, as investors weighed the prospect of supply disruption from Iran against concerns over Italy's sovereign debt risk.

Other related markets were mixed. U.S. soyoil for December delivery inched up ahead of the U.S. agriculture data report on Wednesday. China's most active May 2012 soybean oil contract <0#DBY:> dipped.

"From a macro perspective, the situation in Europe is less encouraging now with Italy in the spotlight," said Huang Zhi Qiang, an analyst with Guotai & Junan.

"With the exception of precious metal, most commodities (including soyoil) will weaken as investors remain cautious," the analyst said.

Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1015 GMT

Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV1 3050 +27.00 3010 3050 21 MY PALM OIL DEC1 3050 +29.00 2995 3052 1978 MY PALM OIL JAN2 3045 +32.00 2984 3048 13332 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY2 7974 -32.00 7896 8006 120404 CHINA SOYOIL MAY2 9156 -38.00 9110 9198 323556 CBOT SOY OIL DEC1 51.40 +0.20 51.01 51.46 4340 NYMEX CRUDE DEC1 96.17 +0.65 95.23 96.60 16757

Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.114 Ringgit) (Additional reporting by Chew Yee Kiat in SINGAPORE, editing by Miral Fahmy)