* Market initially rose to highest since Sept 21 before giving up gains

* Weather concerns, easing Italian debt woes support

* U.S. soybean, Malaysian palm oil data due on Wed, Thurs (Updates prices)

By Niluksi Koswanage

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 Malaysian palm oil futures slipped off seven-week highs on Wednesday ahead of a key industry report that is expected to show stocks rising to a 22-month high last month.

Losses were limited on an expected cut in yield estimates for the U.S. soy crop crushed into competing edible oils and also after Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he would resign, raising hopes his debt-laden country would push through with economic reforms.

Investors are watching weather conditions in Southeast Asia on concerns La Nina rains may further disrupt oil palm harvesting during the end-year monsoon season -- a scenario that could reverse a 20 percent decline in prices this year.

"Before the rise in palm oil price really happens, there is going to be a decline on the high stocks. But moving forward, we are going into a weather market," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.

"The euro zone problems are going to be there regardless of the Italian prime minister saying he will resign."

The benchmark January palm oil futures FCPOc3 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange settled 0.4 percent lower to 3,034 ringgit ($970.10) after rising as high as 3,068 ringgit -- a level unseen since Sept. 21.

Traded volumes stood at 23,485 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared to the usual 25,000 lots on investor caution over the euro zone debt jitters.

Technical outlook turned negative, with Reuters analyst Wang Tao saying Malaysian palm oil FCPOc3 will fall to 2,960 ringgit per tonne as it has completed a wave "e" or wave "a" rise.

Some investors are cutting back positions ahead of the industry regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board reporting October data on Thursday which is expected to show output staying higher than exports, pushing stocks to above 2.2 million tonnes, a 22-month high.

Other investors are looking at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's global supply and demand data due later in the day which will show a small decline in soy yields just as concerns of heavy rains delay the U.S. soy harvest.

Brent crude fell on Wednesday, pressured by European debt concerns which outweighed a boost from cooling Chinese inflation data which had soothed fears of a sharp slowdown in the world's second largest oil consumer.

Lower crude oil pressured prices of other vegetable oils that are used in competing biodiesel. U.S. soyoil for December delivery dropped 0.9 percent ahead of the U.S. agriculture data report.

China's most active May 2012 soybean oil contract <0#DBY:> trimmed earlier gains to end up 0.1 percent.

Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1012 GMT

Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV1 3065 +13.00 3065 3065 5 MY PALM OIL DEC1 3044 -6.00 3034 3068 2193 MY PALM OIL JAN2 3034 -11.00 3027 3068 11907 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY2 8044 +92.00 8006 8110 161360 CHINA SOYOIL MAY2 9170 +12.00 9158 9242 304876 CBOT SOY OIL DEC1 51.37 -0.48 51.37 51.98 6804 NYMEX CRUDE DEC1 95.77 -1.03 95.52 97.32 20258

Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.127 Ringgit) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)