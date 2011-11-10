* Malaysian stocks unexpectedly fell 1.6 pct in October

* Euro zone debt crisis spreading to Italy a greater concern

* Technicals still bearish (Updates with comments, prices)

By Niluksi Koswanage

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second day on Thursday as investors shifted to price in concerns that Europe's debt crisis may stall global growth from prospects of tight oilseed supply.

Soaring Italian borrowing costs stoked fears the euro zone's third biggest economy would seek rescue funds that will further compromise the block's finances and heighten the risk of break up of the economic region.

That offset an expected yield cut forecast in U.S. soybean crop although some traders said palm oil could still rebound after the Malaysian Palm Oil Board posted data show a surprise stock draw on the back of high exports.

"The euro zone is grabbing the headlines for now but the palm oil market was shocked by the lower stocks of 2.1 million tonnes when we were expecting a rise to 2.2 million tonnes," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage.

By midday, benchmark January palm oil futures FCPOc3 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.2 percent to 3,028 ringgit ($971 )after going as low as 3,001 ringgit.

Traded volumes stood at 11,166 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared to the usual 12,500 lots on investor caution over the euro zone debt crisis.

Reuters analyst Wang Tao said technicals were negative with a bearish target at 2,960 ringgit per tonne intact for palm oil as suggested by its wave pattern and a rising channel.

Investors are watching weather conditions in Southeast Asia on concerns La Nina rains may further disrupt oil palm harvesting during the year-end monsoon season -- a scenario that could reverse a 20 percent decline in prices this year.

Lower exports in coming weeks could limit any price gains as northern hemisphere countries switch to soyoil that does not solidify in colder temperatures.

Export data is already pointing to declines in orders. Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported a 5.9 percent drop in Malaysian palm oil exports for the first ten days of November.

Brent crude was steady above $112 a barrel on Thursday, after sharp falls a day earlier, as hopes of resilient oil demand from China partly offset growing concerns over Europe's debt crisis.

But euro zone worries were a bigger factor in the vegetable oil markets.

U.S. soyoil for December delivery dropped 0.5 percent in Asian trade, extending losses despite erratic weather potentially harming the Brazilian soy crop and a cut in U.S. soy crop yield forecasts.

China's most active May 2012 soybean oil contract <0#DBY:> tumbled 1.7 percent.

Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0551 GMT

Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV1 3085 +20.00 3065 3115 125 MY PALM OIL DEC1 3038 -6.00 3009 3051 609 MY PALM OIL JAN2 3028 -6.00 3001 3048 5165 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY2 7968 -90.00 7830 7986 169666 CHINA SOYOIL MAY2 9034 -166.00 8940 9066 399904 CBOT SOY OIL DEC1 50.81 -0.18 50.56 50.97 3628 NYMEX CRUDE DEC1 95.80 +0.06 95.43 95.88 5061

Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.116 Ringgit) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)