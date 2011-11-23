* U.S. GDP, China PMI data weigh on palm futures

* China scraps orders for up to 300,000 T of palm oil

* Heavy rains trigger floods in key palm oil producing regions (Updates prices)

By Chew Yee Kiat

SINGAPORE, Nov 23 Malaysian palm oil futures dropped to their lowest in almost two weeks on Wednesday as weak manufacturing survey data from China and a downward revision of U.S. GDP figure stoked worries about a slowing global growth.

News that China has scrapped orders for some 300,000 tonnes of refined palm oil on the back of over-booked cargoes and lower domestic prices did little to lift the futures market, which closed lower for the third straight day.

Palm oil jumped nearly 20 percent from an October low of 2,754 ringgit and has eased a little on euro zone debt crisis and concerns that the recent price run-up was over done.

"The market was expecting some correction due to the past rise. Technically a correction at this point would be seen as something healthy for the market," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.

Benchmark February palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange settled down 0.4 percent to 3,161 ringgit ($995) per tonne. Prices fell as low as 3,128 ringgit, a level last seen on Nov 11.

Overall traded volumes stood at 23,557 lots of 25 tonnes each, lower than the usual 25,000 lots, on investor caution over the unfolding economic gloom.

Technicals remained bearish with Reuters analyst Wang Tao expecting palm oil will fall more to 3,092 ringgit per tonne as indicated by a double-top pattern and a Fibonacci retracement analysis.

Fundamentals can turn more bullish with Malaysian Meteorological Department issuing orange stage warning that heavy rains could persist till Thursday and trigger floods in parts of Pahang -- key oil palm growing area that accounts for 15 percent of production.

Heavy rains tend to reduce harvesting rounds in oil palm estates and floods will complicate the transport of the edible oil to mills and refineries.

"Yield quality is affecting. There is less production coming in and it is a matter of time when the floods set in," said a planter with estates in Pahang.

The market is bracing itself for low production in the last quarter due to a seasonal decline in yields and La Nina driven floods triggering floods during the monsoon season.

Buyers in India and Pakistan may rush in to snap up palm oil cargoes before any new price upswing makes the tropical oil expense as they restock after major festivals.

Brent crude fell near $108 on Wednesday as data from the United States and China showed a slowdown in economic growth, stoking fears of weaker demand from the world's two largest oil users.

Weaker crude and concerns of slower growth in China, the world's second largest edible oil buyer, weighed on other vegetable oil markets

U.S. soyoil for December delivery edged down 1.9 percent and China's most active May 2012 soybean oil contract <0#DBY:> dropped 1.5 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT

Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL DEC1 3159 -26.00 3135 3175 542 MY PALM OIL JAN2 3166 -14.00 3132 3186 3823 MY PALM OIL FEB2 3161 -14.00 3128 3184 13736 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY2 7938 -120.00 7924 8084 176812 CHINA SOYOIL MAY2 8876 -138.00 8852 9024 451500 CBOT SOY OIL DEC1 49.81 -0.97 49.57 50.77 9903 NYMEX CRUDE JAN2 96.99 -1.02 96.39 97.87 21576

Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.1775 ringgit) (Editing by Niluksi Kosawanage)