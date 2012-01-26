(Repeats to more subscribers)

* Cargo surveyors report double digit drop in demand

* Some investors say market declines due to shift in orders to Indonesia

By Niluksi Koswanage

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 Malaysian crude palm oil dropped 1.2 percent on Thursday as traders booked profits on slowing export demand, with orders shifting to top producer and competitor Indonesia.

Palm oil bucked the trend in commodity markets -- from oil to soybeans -- that rose after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would keep interest rates near zero until at least late 2014, providing ample liquidity to spur growth.

Palm oil investors instead focused on cargo surveyors reports of a decline of close to 17 percent to 19.9 percent in Malaysian exports from Jan. 1 to 25, with some saying orders had shifted to Indonesia, which offers cheaper cargoes thanks to lower export taxes.

"Things are not really looking up for Malaysian palm oil in January," said a Malaysian trader with a foreign commodities brokerage.

"There appears to be a shift in demand to Indonesia with the refiners there able to pass on the cost savings from lower export taxes to their offer prices."

Benchmark April palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 1.2 percent to settle at 3,131 ringgit ($1,030)per tonne.

Traded volumes were thin after the long weekend holiday at 17,860 lots of 25 tonnes each, versus the usual 25,000 lots.

Technicals did not look promising. Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said palm oil was expected to drop to 3,103 ringgit per tonne, with a downside potential at 3,049 ringgit.

Malaysia has to contend with declining margins as refined palm oil product prices are falling after Indonesia's massive export tax cut on processed edible oils triggered a ramp up in cargoes.

That has curtailed the export of Indonesian crude palm oil that Malaysia often takes up to supplement its smaller domestic supply. Cash prices reflect this, with Indonesia's crude palm oil just five percent cheaper than refined palm oil used in cooking oil. <0#PALMOIL-MY>

Cargo surveyor Societe Generale said Malaysian palm oil exports for Jan. 1-25 dropped 19.9 percent to 947,401 tonnes from 1,182,707 tonnes shipped during Dec. 1-25 as countries like China and India cut back on orders.

Brent crude rose above $110 on Thursday, extending gains on hopes of demand growth revival after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would keep interest rates low for much longer than previously planned to help speed economic recovery.

Higher crude oil supported prices of other vegetable oils that are increasingly getting channeled into the biodiesel sector.

The U.S. soyoil contract for March delivery rose 0.4 percent in Asian trade after posting gains in the previous session. China's commodity markets are closed for Lunar New Year this week.

Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT

Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL FEB2 3138 -34.00 3138 3149 105 MY PALM OIL MAR2 3137 -34.00 3135 3161 3147 MY PALM OIL APR2 3131 -38.00 3127 3165 8510 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8044 +84.00 7998 8056 49542 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9054 +116.00 8968 9068 205158 CBOT SOY OIL MAR2 51.60 +0.21 51.26 51.62 3124 NYMEX CRUDE MAR2 100.14 +0.74 99.44 100.24 14151

Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel * Bursa Malaysia holds its annual Palm and Lauric Oils Conference & Exhibition Price Outlook 2012 from March 5 to 7 in Kuala Lumpur. For details, see www.pocmalaysia.com ($1=3.0767 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Sugita Katyal)