* Bearish target intact at 3,133 ringgit

* Malaysian weather office issues heavy rain warning for Sabah

* Traded volumes thin at 16,381 lots (Updates prices, adds details)

By Chew Yee Kiat

SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Malaysian crude palm oil edged up on Friday in thin trades, lifted by optimism over the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to keep interest rates low although gains were capped by fears of slowing demand.

The Fed move raised prospects of stronger global economic growth and commodity demand, but investors remained cautious on signs that demand is slowing for No.2 producer Malaysia.

Cargo surveyors' reports suggested a double-digit decline in Malaysian palm oil exports from Jan. 1 to 25, which some traders attributed to a shift in orders to Indonesia, which is imposing lower export taxes.

"The market is expected to be range bound," said a dealer with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia, pointing to a relatively quiet market as most traders were still on holiday for the Lunar New Year.

Benchmark April palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange inched up 0.1 percent to close at 3,135 ringgit ($1,031) per tonne. The futures have lost 1.4 percent so far this year.

Traded volumes were thin at 16,381 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared to the usual 25,000 lots.

Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao maintained a bearish view, saying that a price target for palm oil is unchanged at 3,103 ringgit per tonne.

The Malaysian weather office issued heavy rain warning for Sabah, a key oil palm producing state that accounts for 30 percent of the country's output.

Traders are keeping a close watch as wet weather could disrupt palm oil production and push prices up.

On the demand side, Malaysian palm oil exports for the first 25 days of the month dropped 17 and 20 percent, said cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance.

"The pace of export was very much slower compared to the first 20 days," said the Malaysian-based dealer. Top importers including China, India and European Union cut back orders, export data showed.

In related markets, Brent crude held steady above $110 on Friday on hopes of steady demand growth as positive data from the United States boosted expectations of economic expansion gaining momentum in the world's top oil consumer.

The U.S. soyoil contract for March delivery slipped 0.3 percent in Asian trade after an earlier rally. China's commodity markets are closed for Lunar New Year this week.

Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT

Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL FEB2 3132 -6.00 3132 3150 114 MY PALM OIL MAR2 3136 -1.00 3129 3150 1297 MY PALM OIL APR2 3135 +4.00 3123 3146 6430 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8044 +84.00 7998 8056 49542 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9054 +116.00 8968 9068 205158 CBOT SOY OIL MAR2 51.82 -0.12 51.58 51.86 3918 NYMEX CRUDE MAR2 100.47 +0.77 99.40 100.50 17435

Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.041 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)