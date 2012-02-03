* Trade volumes low ahead of long weekend

* Malaysia to reform palm oil export duty policies-report

* Indonesia crude palm oil sales to Pakistan seen up (Updates throughout)

By Chew Yee Kiat

SINGAPORE, Feb 3 Malaysian crude palm oil closed higher on last minute short-covering on Friday ahead of a long weekend holiday, reversing earlier losses caused by a stronger ringgit currency that has hurt refiner margins as demand slows.

The ringgit has strengthened around 5 percent against the dollar in 2012, making it more expensive for refiners to buy ringgit-priced feedstock to process.

"The market pulled up a bit after the break, it seems to me most people are covering their shorts ahead of the long weekend," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.

Benchmark April palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended up 1 percent to close at 3,085 ringgit ($1,025) per tonne. The futures market has lost 2.8 percent so far this year.

Traded volumes stood at 19,683 lots of 25 tonnes each, thinner than the usual 25,000 lots ahead of a long weekend holiday.

The market was on the lookout for a possible announcement next week on Malaysia's crude palm oil quota that has been delayed since December, which hampered export licence holders' ability to supply overseas refiners with cheap feedstocks.

On the demand side, Malaysian palm oil exports for January eased close to 12 percent and 13 percent, according to cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance.

The decline was in line with market's expectation as top buyers including China, India and the European Union cut back orders.

But traders also attributed the fall to the shift in orders to Indonesia, which slashed export taxes for processed oils.

In response to the tax structure, Malaysia will reform its crude palm oil export duty policy and introduce a 1 billion ringgit fund, a Malaysian daily reported on Friday, citing unidentified sources.

Some traders see prospects of weaker demand for Malaysian palm oil as Brazilian soybean harvest will start soon and major consumers will start looking at these offers.

"The market will be competitive and we need not only to fight the Indonesia products but also beans from South American origin," said another trader based in Malaysia.

Indonesia, meanwhile, is expected to export more crude palm oil to Pakistan as a result of a cut in import duties imposed by Islamabad following a trade pact signed on Friday, the Pakistani ambassador said.

Brent crude rose above $112 on Friday as Iran's leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that the country would retaliate over an oil embargo "at the right time".

The U.S. soyoil contract for March delivery gained 0.5 percent in Asian trade while the most active September 2012 soyoil contract on China's Dalian Commodity exchange inched up 0.2 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1001 GMT

Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL FEB2 3060 +30.00 3047 3063 77 MY PALM OIL MAR2 3082 +22.00 3049 3082 1709 MY PALM OIL APR2 3085 +29.00 3050 3085 11368 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8084 +6.00 8070 8120 79004 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9104 +16.00 9088 9134 229776 CBOT SOY OIL MAR2 51.43 +0.24 51.08 51.44 3064 NYMEX CRUDE MAR2 96.80 +0.44 96.18 96.89 16375

Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel

* Bursa Malaysia holds its annual Palm and Lauric Oils Conference & Exhibition Price Outlook 2012 from March 5 to 7 in Kuala Lumpur. For details, see www.pocmalaysia.com ($1= 3.01 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)