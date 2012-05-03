* Weak econ data from Europe, US weigh

* Palm futures hit 6-week low at 3,417 ringgit

* Palm oil's bearish target modified to 3,370 ringgit - technicals (Updates prices, adds details)

By Chew Yee Kiat

SINGAPORE, May 3 Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses to a 6-week low on Thursday, as disappointing economic data from the United States and Europe cast doubts on global economic recovery and commodity demand.

Palm oil futures touched a low at 3,417 ringgit, a level last seen on March 23, as investors reacted to a slew of data that signalled stagnant hiring and weak manufacturing activity.

"It's very much the global sentiment. Fundamentally palm oil is still bullish because supply is still facing issues. The tree stress is already confirmed, so the next catalyst will be the Malaysian Palm Oil Board numbers," said Alan Lim, research analyst with Kenanga Investment Bank in Malaysia.

By the midday break, benchmark July palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.8 percent to 3,424 ringgit ($1,130) per tonne.

Traded volumes stood at 11,735 lots of 25 tonnes each, slightly lower than the usual 12,500 lots.

Traders are now looking at production numbers for clues on market movement as strong exports in April failed to lift the market. Industry regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board will issue official data on output and stocks next week.

A lower output will add further stress to palm oil stocks, which fell below 2 million tonnes in March.

Demand for the edible oil seems to be healthy as indicated by cargo surveyor data. April exports jumped by 9.4 and 10.4 percent from a month ago, according to Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance respectively.

On the technicals front, a bearish target for palm oil at 3,397 ringgit has been revised lower to 3,370 ringgit, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Brent crude steadied above $118 a barrel on Thursday, reflecting caution among investors ahead of a key U.S. employment report.

In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil contract for July lost 0.1 percent in Asian trade while the most active Dalian soyoil September contract slipped by a steeper 1.1 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0522 GMT

Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAY2 3430 -31.00 3424 3435 140 MY PALM OIL JUN2 3433 -30.00 3428 3444 1577 MY PALM OIL JUL2 3424 -28.00 3417 3438 7780 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8652 -84.00 8648 8714 87920 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9782 -104.00 9772 9848 308020 CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 54.64 -0.07 54.61 54.86 4559 NYMEX CRUDE JUN2 105.13 -0.09 105.05 105.42 2683

Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel

($1 = 3.031 ringgit) (Editing by Sugita Katyal)