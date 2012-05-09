* MPOB, USDA report due on Thursday

* Cargo surveyors to issue export data for May 1-10 on Thursday

* Louis Dreyfus asked to be Felda Global cornerstone - sources (Updates prices)

By Chew Yee Kiat

SINGAPORE, May 9 Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Wednesday as heightened political risk in Europe raised concerns about demand and deterred traders who remained sidelined ahead of a slew of industry data due to be released the following day.

Election results in France and Greece that threatened to put euro zone austerity measures in jeopardy limited buying interest in palm oil futures, cutting gains this year to 5 percent.

Industry regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) will issue official stocks and output numbers for April on Thursday, which market players expect to be lower than the month before.

Benchmark July palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.5 percent to close at 3,335 ringgit ($1,087) per tonne.

Traded volumes stood at 23,210 lots of 25 tonnes each, thinner than the usual 25,000 lots, as investors were looking for further cues to enter the market.

"Currently it's more like a positioning ahead of the MPOB (Malaysian Palm Oil Board) data and the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) report," said Ker Chung Yang, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore.

"The market is moving according to the dynamics in the macroeconomics. So after what happened in France and Greece, there are still concerns that the measures laid out by the European Union will be overturned."

Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance will issue export numbers for the first 10 days of May on Thursday.

Exports jumped by almost 10 percent in April on strong demand from major buyers China, India and Europe. Traders will be monitoring demand trends from major food buyers for signs on restocking.

On the supply front, April stocks should continue a downtrend and stay below the psychological 2-million-tonne mark as exports ate into stocks, a Reuters median survey showed on Monday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will also be releasing its monthly planting report for soybeans on Thursday. A smaller soybean crop for crushing into competing soybean oil will be supportive for palm oil prices.

In the latest development of the upcoming $3 billion IPO of Felda Global Venture Holdings (FVGH), agribusiness giant Louis Dreyfus was asked to be a cornerstone investor in the palm oil firm, sources said.

Brent crude oil slipped towards $112 on Wednesday, on track for its longest losing streak in nearly two years, as political turmoil in the debt-laden euro zone deepened worries about prospects for fuel demand.

In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil contract for July rose 0.1 percent while the most active Dalian soyoil September contract lost 0.2 percent.

Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT

Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAY2 3335 -20.00 3335 3360 30 MY PALM OIL JUN2 3340 -19.00 3340 3376 1272 MY PALM OIL JUL2 3335 -16.00 3333 3371 13716 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8564 -26.00 8512 8570 94146 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9692 -22.00 9638 9696 380638 CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 53.32 +0.05 53.20 53.55 7616 NYMEX CRUDE JUN2 96.31 -0.70 96.19 97.39 24200

Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.068 ringgit) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)