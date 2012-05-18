* Futures hit 3,034 ringgit, lowest since Dec. 21 2011

* Palm oil suffers 5.5 percent weekly loss, worst since Nov 2011

* Fundamentals still look good, but Greek fears weigh -analyst (Updates prices)

By Chew Yee Kiat

SINGAPORE, May 18 Malaysian palm oil futures ended almost flat on Friday after hitting a near 5-month low, as lingering worries over Greece's potential exit from the euro zone dampened investors' risk appetite.

Palm oil posted a 5.5 percent weekly loss, the worst since November last year, reflecting the volatility that also dragged down the broader commodities market.

"The sell down has not happened only to palm oil, it also happened to gold, crude oil and the equities market. Sentiment is very bad," said Alan Lim, research analyst with Malaysia's Kenanga Investment Bank.

"Volatility can still be expected in the market as the Greek election is still one month away. Fundamentally palm oil is still good, for instance dry weather in the U.S. could indicate a tighter oilseed supply."

Benchmark August palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained one ringgit to close at 3,096 ringgit ($976) per tonne, after going as low as 3,034 ringgit, a level last seen on Dec. 21 last year.

Traded volumes stood at 45,218 lots of 25 tonnes each, almost double the usual 25,000 lots.

Traded volumes have been unusually high this week on increased hedging activities, hitting an all-time high of 63,019 lots on Wednesday, surpassing the previous record of 48,741 lots on Nov. 17 last year.

On the demand side, there was no clear direction for Malaysian palm oil exports for the first half of the month as cargo surveyors reported opposite trends.

Malaysian palm oil exports for May 1-15 rose 0.7 percent, according to Intertek Testing Services. Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance, however, reported a 7 percent drop for the same period, due to lower shipments to China and India.

Traders will be looking out for the next exports data due on Monday, hoping for a better indication of demand trend.

On the technicals front, palm oil will fall to 3,019 ringgit per tonne, with a potential downside at 2,971 ringgit, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Oil prices slipped below $107 a barrel on Friday and hit a 2012 low as investors fought shy of riskier, growth-oriented assets on fears that Greece would leave the euro, and after a downgrade of 16 Spanish banks by Moody's added to the gloom.

In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil contract for July slipped 0.7 percent in late Asian trade, while the most active Dalian soyoil September contract lost 1.3 percent.

Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1017 GMT

Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUN2 3107 -4.00 3044 3110 1425 MY PALM OIL JUL2 3098 -7.00 3041 3111 7344 MY PALM OIL AUG2 3096 +1.00 3034 3110 23971 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 7974 -176.00 7966 8124 300324 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9188 -116.00 9166 9290 491984 CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 50.29 -0.43 50.03 50.80 12167 NYMEX CRUDE JUN2 92.51 -0.05 91.60 92.88 21609

Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.13 ringgit) (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)