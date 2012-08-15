* Malaysia's Aug 1-15 exports gain from a month ago * Palm oil to keep hovering above 2,838 ringgit - technicals * Wilmar shares plunge on poor Q2 earnings, outlook (Updates throughout) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Aug 15 Malaysian crude palm oil futures gained slightly on Wednesday as last-minute buying on rising exports for the first half of August erased losses posted earlier in the session. The Southeast Asian country's palm oil exports showed signs of recovery after declines in July, bringing some cheer to the market that has lost almost 10 percent this year. But prices were still hovering above a 10-month low hit the previous day as traders bet on improving soybean conditions in the United States to supply more oilseeds to be crushed into vegetable oil. "Exports are slightly better compared to last month, but the thing is, market sentiment is still bearish," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "The physical cash market is weak, and with that in mind it is difficult for futures to go up," the trader said. At closing, the benchmark October palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange inched up just 0.1 percent to 2,862 ringgit ($916) per tonne. The contract hit a low of 2,820 ringgit on Tuesday, a level not seen since Oct. 18. Total traded volumes stood at 27,064 lots of 25 tonnes each, slightly higher than the usual 25,000 lots. On the technicals front, palm oil will keep hovering above a support at 2,838 ringgit, with a good chance of rebounding into the 2,889-2,910 ringgit range, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Exports rose 7.6 percent from a month ago to more than 600,000 tonnes for the Aug. 1-15 period on higher shipments to China and India, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services. Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance, reported a 10.3 percent increase in exports for the same period. The market is also watching out for a possible return of El Nino as Australia's weather bureau said on Tuesday there were clear signs the crop-damaging weather pattern was developing in the eastern Pacific. In related news, shares of Wilmar International fell 10 percent to more than a three-year low after the world's largest listed palm oil firm reported earnings that missed expectations on weaker margins. Brent crude oil futures held steady around $114, near a three-month high, supported by supply disruption concerns and hopes of central bank intervention to bolster the ailing global economy. Other vegetable oil markets also recovered after chalking losses the previous day. By 1010 GMT, the most active U.S. soyoil contract for December delivery inched up 0.3 percent and the most active January 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up by 0.2 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1011 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL AUG2 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL SEP2 2811 +0.00 2780 2812 856 MY PALM OIL OCT2 2862 +4.00 2826 2863 14568 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7708 +46.00 7630 7730 298532 CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9678 +16.00 9626 9710 520820 CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 53.60 +0.17 53.28 53.74 4274 NYMEX CRUDE SEP2 93.17 -0.25 92.77 93.52 20453 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.13 ringgit) (Editing by Robert Birsel)