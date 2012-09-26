* Rising stocks weigh on futures, trading over 17 pct lower this year * Investors watching Spain's financing woes * Palm oil technicals look bearish for next three months (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Sept 26 Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Wednesday, as investors stayed cautious on rising stocks and renewed fears about a slowing global economy on Spain's financing woes. Palm oil stocks in No.2 producer Malaysia look set to climb higher on strong production, and while exports rose from a month ago, traders said the increase was not enough to bring down high inventory levels, which hit a 10-month high in August. Malaysian palm oil exports rose 11 percent for the first 25 days of September from a month ago, cargo surveyor data showed on Tuesday. "The export numbers are a non-factor now -- the first 25 days is not that fantastic. We need bigger exports coming in to reduce stocks," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "I believe stocks cannot be reduced in one or two months' time, it will take longer, probably until the end of the year, to be reduced further, then it will help to suppress the drop in prices." The benchmark December contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 1.8 percent to close at 2,621 ringgit ($851) per tonne. Futures hit a two-year low on Monday and have lost more than 17 percent so far this year, on track for their worst yearly performance since 2008. Total traded volumes stood at 34,447 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Technicals showed that over the next three months, palm oil would drop into a support zone of 2,387 to 2,415 ringgit per tonne, a break below which will open the way towards a range of 1,899 to 1,952 ringgit, said Reuters analyst Wang Tao. Cautious sentiment dominates as the markets are closely watching Madrid's ability to control its finances, with ballooning regional debts crippling the government's refinancing efforts. The country is also subject to a ratings review by Moody's Investors Service. Also weighing on palm oil, Brent crude oil fell below $110 on Wednesday, weighed down by a stronger dollar, worries over growth and the euro zone debt crisis as Greece faced its biggest anti-austerity strike for months. In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December delivery lost 1.4 percent in late Asian trade. The most active January 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange also edged down 1.8 percent after touching its lowest level since July 27. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1008 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL OCT2 2480 -59.00 2465 2482 344 MY PALM OIL NOV2 2545 -60.00 2537 2572 3170 MY PALM OIL DEC2 2621 -48.00 2603 2642 16758 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7230 -54.00 7222 7318 388272 CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9348 -174.00 9348 9490 652402 CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 52.74 -0.79 52.72 53.69 10318 NYMEX CRUDE NOV2 90.72 -0.65 90.33 91.34 23628 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel (Additional reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage) (chew.yeekiat@thomsonreuters.com; +65 68703925; Reuters Messaging: chew.yeekiat.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net)