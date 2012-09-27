* Futures hit new low at 2,569 ringgit, weighed by rising stocks * Prices down 18 pct, on track for worst yearly performance since 2008 * Investors cautious ahead of USDA report due on Friday (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Sept 27 Malaysian palm oil futures ended off a 2-year low on Thursday, as investors remained cautious over high stocks and the eurozone debt crisis. Traders said palm oil inventory in No.2 producer Malaysia could climb higher in September after reaching a 10-month high in August, as exports did not rise enough to offset high production. Prices fell to 2,569 ringgit per tonne -- a fresh low since September 2010 -- before the midday break although prices recovered slightly on bargain hunting. "The market is hitting new low on continuation of technical selling. Fundamentals are still bearish," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "And you also have uncertainty about Europe on top of all these pressure. Immediate support is at 2,500 ringgit for today and tomorrow." At the close, the benchmark December contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange Lost 0.3 percent to 2,607 ringgit ($848) per tonne. Total traded volumes stood at 36,301 lots of 25 tonnes each, slightly lower than the usual 25,000 lots. Futures have lost almost 18 percent so far this year, on track for their worst performance since 2008. Investor sentiment was dampened by renewed uncertainty over a bailout for Spain while fresh signs emerged that Europe is struggling to find a unified approach to tackling its debt crisis as global lenders wrangled over Greek restructuring. Market traders were cautious ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Friday on season-end stocks of soybeans, which are expected to be at an 8-year low according to a Reuters poll. That could kick in demand for palm oil and support prices that have come under pressure from large stocks seen in key producers Malaysia and Indonesia. Palm oil is used as a substitute for competing soyoil. Oil held steady above $110 a barrel on Thursday on renewed worries over supply disruptions from the Middle East, while the escalating debt crisis in the euro zone reinforced concerns about demand and capped gains. In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December delivery edged up 0.5 percent in late Asian trade. The most active January 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange lost 1.8 percent after touching its lowest level since June. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL OCT2 2470 -10.00 2435 2481 292 MY PALM OIL NOV2 2545 +0.00 2504 2566 2201 MY PALM OIL DEC2 2607 -9.00 2569 2634 20418 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7158 -106.00 7128 7244 342602 CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9232 -170.00 9224 9314 535696 CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 52.35 +0.24 52.09 52.60 11291 NYMEX CRUDE NOV2 90.27 +0.29 89.88 90.55 19474 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.075 ringgit) (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)