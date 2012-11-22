* Slowing exports may lead to another record high for stocks in Nov * Lenders to meet again on Monday to discuss Greece bailout deal * Palm oil to drop to 2,321 ringgit -technicals (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Nov 22 Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday, slipping for a third straight day, as slowing exports continued to weigh and investors stayed cautious ahead of a bailout deal for Greece that could boost sentiment. International lenders will meet again next Monday after they failed for the second week to reach a deal to release emergency aid for Greece, but major lender Germany signalled that significant divisions remain. Cargo surveyor data showed Malaysian exports of palm products for the first 20 days of November inched lower from a month ago, and while the fall was not significant, it nonetheless fuelled concern at a time when stocks had climbed to a record 2.51 million tonnes in October. "The price outlook for crude palm oil has deteriorated. With the cargo surveyors' export data for the first 20 days of November showing a decline of about 3 percent, we see a higher possibility now of November's inventory level to register another record high," Alan Lim Seong Chun, research analyst with Malaysia's Kenanga Investment Bank, said in a note on Thursday. The benchmark February contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 1.3 percent to close at 2,411 ringgit ($788) per tonne. Prices traded in a range of 2,399 to 2,449 ringgit. Total traded volumes stood at 36,386 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Technicals showed palm oil is expected to drop to 2,321 ringgit as it did not break a resistance at 2,464 ringgit, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Traders will be looking for clues from the meeting next Monday after European demand for palm oil showed signs of slowing. It could take a further hit if international lenders fail again to agree on how to get Greece's debt down to a sustainable level. In related markets, Brent crude was steady near $111 per barrel on Thursday as the Chinese economy showed further signs of recovery, boosting the outlook for oil demand, although the upside was limited as a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip eased concerns over supply. In other vegetable oil markets, the most active May 2013 soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.2 percent higher. The U.S. financial markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1002 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL DEC2 2300 -40.00 2285 2340 377 MY PALM OIL JAN3 2373 -29.00 2362 2411 5968 MY PALM OIL FEB3 2411 -32.00 2399 2449 16451 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 6770 +12.00 6744 6798 398160 CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8534 +18.00 8510 8562 452160 CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 48.53 +0.00 0.00 0.00 0 NYMEX CRUDE JAN3 87.34 -0.04 87.28 87.77 7686 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.06 ringgit) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Robert Birsel)