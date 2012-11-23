* Futures post 1.4 pct weekly decline, third loss in four * Sentiment cautious ahead of meeting to discuss Greece bailout deal * Palm oil still targets 2,321 ringgit -technicals (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Nov 23 Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a fourth straight session on Friday and posted a third weekly loss in four, as investors remained concerned over slowing demand for the edible oil as prospects for global economic growth remained dim. Investors were also cautious ahead of a European meeting on Monday, when international lenders would gather for a second time to reach a deal to release emergency aid for Greece. Malaysia, the world's second largest palm oil producer, exported less of the edible oil for the first 20 days of the month compared to October, fuelling concerns over its inventories that have hovered near record high levels. "The market is still worried about exports, which slowed down due to the slew of holidays last week," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "The question everybody is asking now is whether end stocks will be lower or slightly higher. I think it should be going down with lower production." The benchmark February contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.7 percent to close at 2,395 ringgit ($783) per tonne. Total traded volumes stood at 32,946 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Technicals showed a bearish target at 2,321 ringgit remains intact for palm oil based on a Fibonacci retracement analysis, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. For the week, futures lost 1.4 percent on worries that the U.S. budget crisis, and the euro zone's ongoing financial woes, could weigh on demand. Malaysian shipments of the tropical oil fell 3.3 percent and 3.8 percent for the Nov. 1-20 period from a month ago, cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance said respectively. Traders are hoping the annual price outlook conference, organised by the Indonesia Palm Oil Association on next Thursday and Friday, would provide more perspective. In related markets, Brent crude slipped towards $110 a barrel on Friday as weak data from Europe raised concerns about global demand and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip eased supply concerns, offsetting positive manufacturing data from China. In other vegetable oil markets, the most active May 2013 soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.2 percent higher. The U.S. financial markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL DEC2 2267 -33.00 2247 2270 239 MY PALM OIL JAN3 2355 -18.00 2342 2370 4679 MY PALM OIL FEB3 2395 -16.00 2380 2411 18223 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 6762 +0.00 6656 6766 822426 CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8548 +14.00 8474 8550 511628 CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 48.53 +0.00 0.00 0.00 0 NYMEX CRUDE JAN3 87.12 -0.25 86.71 87.77 25239 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.06 ringgit) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)