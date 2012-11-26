* Exports for Nov. 1-25 inches down 1.8 pct -ITS * Exports for same period down 1.9 pct -SGS * Palm oil to rise to 2,485 ringgit -technicals (Updates prices, adds SGS export data) By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Monday on expectations stocks might grow at a slower pace, with the market also focusing on Greek financial aid deal set to be signed later in the day that may cheer markets. Cargo surveyor data showed Malaysian exports declined at a much slower pace, easing pressure on stockbuild and supporting palm oil prices that have fallen 23 percent so far this year on roiling financial markets. "If exports maintain their two percent drop for the full month, it means that although inventory levels are poised to go higher, it may be growing at a slower rate than expected," said Kenanga Investment Bank analyst Alan Lim. The benchmark February contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1.5 percent to close at 2,432 ringgit ($796) per tonne. Total traded volumes stood at 30,722 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Technicals showed that a new bullish target of 2,485 ringgit per tonne has been established, aborting its more bearish 2,321 ringgit target previously, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said palm oil exports in Nov. 1-25 fell 1.8 percent to 1,276,792 tonnes from a month ago, showing slight improvement from a 3.3 percent drop in the first twenty days of this month. Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance, reported a similar 1.9 percent drop for the same period. The market expects weaker palm oil prices in October and November to stimulate demand from price-sensitive countries such as India and Pakistan, translating to higher exports in the weeks to come. Financial markets across the world were generally optimistic about a euro zone finance ministers meeting on Monday which is pushing for international lenders to release emergency aid and stem the region's debt crisis. Brent crude oil steadied around $111 a barrel on Monday as violent protests in Egypt raised new worries over the stability of the Middle East, reigniting supply concerns. U.S. soyoil for December delivery inched up 0.5 percent in late Asian hours, resuming trade after Thanksgiving holidays. The most-active May 2013 soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 1.1 percent higher. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL DEC2 2265 -2.00 2240 2284 574 MY PALM OIL JAN3 2385 +30.00 2357 2392 5034 MY PALM OIL FEB3 2432 +37.00 2398 2438 17648 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 6816 +112.00 6766 6836 582850 CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8602 +92.00 8578 8626 519198 CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 49.30 +0.26 48.95 49.50 5756 NYMEX CRUDE JAN3 87.73 -0.55 87.67 88.29 13919 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.054 ringgit) (Additional reporting by Chew Yee Kiat; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage and Miral Fahmy)