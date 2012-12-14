* Prices bounce from 3-yr low, but investors cautious on record stocks * Traders looking out for Malaysia's new crude palm oil tax for Jan * Coming up: Malaysia palm export data for Dec. 1-15 by ITS on Sat (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Dec 14 Malaysian palm oil futures rebound on Friday from the previous day's three-year low but prices still posted their fourth consecutive weekly loss as worries persisted over record high stocks. For the week, palm oil lost almost 1 percent after slumping to the lowest since November 2009 on Thursday. Sluggish global economic growth, which hurt commodity demand, has also put the edible oil on track for the steepest annual loss since 2008. "Concerns about large stockpiles are still hovering despite the fact that, on the financial market side, we have further stimulus coming from the U.S. Fed and some speculation that Japan may expand its asset purchasing programme," said Ker Chung Yang, commodities analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. "For today we see some kind of a relief rally after yesterday's drop, but the fundamentals are still the same." At the close, the benchmark February contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 2.1 percent to 2,276 ringgit ($746) per tonne. Prices fell to 2,217 ringgit the previous day, a level unseen since November 2009. Total traded volumes stood at 44,837 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Traders will be looking out for Malaysia's export data for the first half of December, hoping for a stronger export demand after cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported a 2.8 percent slide in shipments for the Dec. 1-10 period. They are also waiting for Malaysia's new January crude palm oil export tax set to be announced on Monday, with analysts expecting it to be set at zero, a level that could boost export demand and help bring stocks down. In a bullish sign for palm oil, Brent crude rose toward $109 a barrel on Friday on a brighter outlook for China's economy, the world's second largest oil consumer, but worries about the impact of a possible U.S. fiscal crisis capped price gains. In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for January delivery gained 1.4 percent in late Asian trade. The most active May 2013 soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange also closed 1.4 percent higher. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL DEC2 2100 +58.00 2100 2100 80 MY PALM OIL JAN3 2195 +53.00 2153 2195 1737 MY PALM OIL FEB3 2276 +46.00 2232 2285 14355 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 6788 +86.00 6682 6798 532150 CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8732 +118.00 8586 8738 609228 CBOT SOY OIL JAN3 49.67 +0.67 48.91 49.71 11726 NYMEX CRUDE JAN3 86.77 +0.88 86.07 86.92 14048 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.05 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)