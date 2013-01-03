(Corrects Jan. 2 story to show palm oil closed at 2,501 ringgit, not 2,503 ringgit, in 6th paragraph) * Malaysia's zero tax structure may boost demand * China's stricter import rule may hurt * Traders eye Malaysia palm oil inventory data due next week By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Jan 2 Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a 2-month high on Wednesday as the United States averted a fiscal crisis and as traders look forward to better demand for the edible oil on a lower export tax structure. Investors were relieved after U.S. lawmakers approved a deal preventing huge tax hikes and spending cuts that would have pushed the world's largest economy into recession and hurt global commodity demand. Market players were also betting on Malaysia's zero export tax in January to spur demand and help clear record-high stocks. "The zero export tax will be long-term positive. But the short-term impact may be neutralised by tighter edible oil import rules by China," said Alan Lim Seong Chun, research analyst with Malaysia's Kenanga Investment Bank. Stricter quality measures set to be enforced by Beijing on Jan. 1 could hurt demand for palm oil. At market close, the benchmark March contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 2.6 percent to 2,501 ringgit ($825) per tonne, off its intraday high at 2,524 ringgit, a level last seen since Nov. 2. Total traded volumes stood at 33,431 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Traders are looking out for official data on Malaysia's palm oil December inventory level due next week, which is expected to ease slightly from November's record-high 2.56 million tonnes. But they said the drop could be limited as Malaysian palm exports during December fell as much as 7.9 percent from a month ago, according to cargo surveyor data. Brent crude oil hit a one-month high above $112 per barrel on Wednesday after the U.S. Congress approved a deal to avert a fiscal crisis, while promising data from top energy consumer China also supported prices. Soybean oil markets in the U.S. and China were closed for the New Year holiday. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JAN3 2380 +60.00 2350 2380 273 MY PALM OIL FEB3 2458 +63.00 2408 2476 3780 MY PALM OIL MAR3 2503 +65.00 2449 2524 18461 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 6922 -46.00 6916 7044 653958 CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8612 -30.00 8608 8740 449196 CBOT SOY OIL MAR3 49.70 +0.00 0.00 0.00 0 NYMEX CRUDE FEB3 92.75 +0.93 91.56 92.85 16460 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.03 ringgit) (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)