* Malaysia's Jan 1-25 palm exports down 14.1 pct -ITS * Shipments down 14.6 pct for same period -SGS * Prices post weekly gain of 1.9 pct * India raises base import price of crude palm oil * Palm oil to seek support at 2,449 ringgit -technicals (Updates prices, adds SGS exports data) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Jan 25 Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Friday, snapping four straight sessions of gains, as weak exports and a move by India to raise its base import price of crude palm oil prompted traders to book profits. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-25 fell 14 percent to 1,102,585 tonnes from 1,283,704 tonnes in the Dec. 1-25 period, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday. Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance reported a 14.6 percent decline in shipments to 1,104,890 tonnes for the same period. India's move to raise the base import price of crude palm oil by nearly 80 percent also stoked concerns it could neutralise export duty cuts by major producers Indonesia and Malaysia, although analysts said that its effect may be more pronounced in the long run. "We are neutral on the news, as the crude palm oil price should have priced this in previously. However, in the long run the new rule may prompt Indian refineries to use local crude palm oil first before importing from Malaysia and Indonesia," said Alan Lim Seong Chun, research analyst with Malaysia's Kenanga Investment Bank. "Our major concern is still on Malaysia's inventory, which we think will reach another record high of 2.66 million tonnes by end-January. This should limit price upside." India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils. The benchmark April contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 1.5 percent to close at 2,445 ringgit ($803) per tonne. Total traded volumes stood at 31,360 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the usual 25,000 lots. For the week, palm oil still posted a gain of 1.9 percent, on concerns that dry weather in South America could hurt soybean and soybean oil production, shifting some demand to the cheaper palm oil. Technical analysis shows palm oil is likely to seek support at 2,449 ringgit and rise again to test resistance at 2,486 ringgit, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Despite seasonally lower production, market participants still fear that Malaysian palm oil stocks that hit a record 2.63 million tonnes in December could climb higher this month due to weak exports. Shipments to major consumer China fell amid high port stocks and as the stricter quality rule on edible oil imports prompted some exporters to hold back shipments. European demand also plunged more than 50 percent on seasonal factors. Brent crude held above $113 on Friday, on track to post a second week of gains as robust economic data from the United States and China lifted the outlook for fuel demand in the world's two largest oil consumers. In competing vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for March delivery lost 0.1 percent in late Asian trade. The most active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.1 percent lower. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL FEB3 2383 -27.00 2370 2383 237 MY PALM OIL MAR3 2413 -40.00 2409 2436 4414 MY PALM OIL APR3 2445 -36.00 2442 2467 15270 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 7024 -24.00 7024 7076 295796 CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 8736 +10.00 8716 8760 362954 CBOT SOY OIL MAR3 52.03 -0.07 51.94 52.37 4590 NYMEX CRUDE MAR3 96.27 +0.32 95.75 96.36 12412 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.043 ringgit)